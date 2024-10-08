Teriyaki Madness Signs 3-Unit Franchise Agreement in Wyoming, Partnering with Local Sheridan Residents to Introduce the Teriyaki Shop Brand to the State

Matt and Candice Kindred are the latest franchisees helping the fast casual teriyaki franchise continue nationwide expansion with its first three locations in Wyoming.

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast casual Asian-inspired franchise with 160+ locations, is excited to announce the signing of a 3-unit franchise agreement in Wyoming. This will mark the brand's first locations in the state, further solidifying its presence and commitment to bringing delicious, healthy teriyaki bowls to communities across the country.

Candice and Matt Kindred are on the brink of making history in Wyoming by introducing the state's very first Teriyaki Madness restaurant to their beloved hometown of Sheridan. Coming from professional backgrounds — Candice in automotive retail and Matt in oil and gas — they sought to plant roots and contribute to the town they had grown fond of. Sheridan's small-town charm and close-knit community appealed to them, making it the perfect place to start a new business venture. Their desire to provide healthy, fast casual dining options, which were lacking in the area, led them to explore various franchising opportunities.

"We wanted to plant roots in the community and were looking for a business that would allow us to scale. Teriyaki Madness was one of the few franchises that considered smaller communities. The fast casual food concept appealed to us, as it provides healthy, quick and convenient options that are lacking in Wyoming. We're excited to introduce Sheridan and the greater Wyoming community to TMAD!" said Candice.

Their vision extends beyond Sheridan, with plans to grow within Wyoming and eventually expand into the Dakotas.

"We're starting with three shops in Wyoming, proving the model's efficiency and effectiveness. If successful, we plan to expand to every town in Wyoming and eventually into the Dakotas. We want to dedicate the rest of our careers to expanding Teriyaki Madness and bringing good quality food to these communities," said Matt.

The first shop in Sheridan is expected to open within the next year at 2248 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan, WY 82801. Matt and Candice are committed to leveraging their extensive professional experience and TMAD's comprehensive support system to ensure the success of their new venture.

TMAD elevates franchisee success through a comprehensive support and training model that blends traditional values with modern technological solutions.

Franchisees begin with a four-day business session at TMAD's Denver headquarters, followed by 10 days of hands-on operational training and a tailored 10-day grand opening on-site support program. Each franchisee is guided by a dedicated operations service manager who provides guidance from lease signing to the opening and beyond. This is supported by weekly meetings and resources for real estate, construction,marketing, and more.

TMAD's Mad University platform offers extensive training for every role within the shop. The franchise also fosters a collaborative community and provides robust corporate support to ensure continuous improvement and profitability.

"Our full-service support system, from immersive training to ongoing operational assistance, ensures that franchisees like Matt and Candice are set up for success," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Matt and Candice to the Teriyaki Madness family — they'll help us take another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

