Teriyaki Madness Signs Franchise Agreement in Corpus Christi, Texas

Local entrepreneurs Edgar Gonzalez and Jessika Juraidini are the latest franchisees helping the fast casual teriyaki franchise continue its nationwide expansion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the rapidly expanding Asian fast casual franchise, is excited to announce the signing of its newest franchise agreement in Corpus Christi, Texas. This milestone marks the brand's first location in the city, further expanding its presence and commitment to bringing delicious, healthy teriyaki bowls to communities across the Lone Star State.

Edgar Gonzalez, along with his wife Jessika Juraidini, are the passionate entrepreneurs behind this new venture. Gonzalez, who has extensive experience in the restaurant industry as a general manager for Wings and Rings, is thrilled to transition from managing franchises to owning one.

"I knew I wanted to buy a franchise, but it wasn't until I found Teriyaki Madness that I decided to go for it. I knew it was the one from the first time I tasted the food," said Gonzalez. "I looked at every franchise concept possible. I looked at pizza franchises, breakfast franchises, burger franchises — everything. Teriyaki Madness doesn't have a lot of competition, it has a really great menu and, ultimately, my wife and I just decided to go with the franchise with the food we thought tasted the best."

Gonzalez and Juraidini are eagerly searching for the perfect location in Corpus Christi and plan to open their first Teriyaki Madness shop in early 2025. Their ambition doesn't stop there — they aim to expand with multiple locations in the surrounding areas, bringing the beloved teriyaki concept to more communities.

"Franchising involves a lot of work. Luckily for Teriyaki Madness franchisees, TMAD offers a fantastic opportunity thanks to its comprehensive support system," said Gonzalez. "We are committed to being present, running the business and staying connected with the community."

Juraidini also brings her expertise in property management and real estate to the table, making them a formidable team. "We've built and remodeled homes together, and now we're excited to build our own Teriyaki Madness franchise," she said.

And the duo certainly won't be alone on their venture. Teriyaki Madness supports its franchisees through a comprehensive and immersive training and support model that combines traditional values with modern technological solutions. Franchisees begin with an extensive four-day business session at TMAD's Denver headquarters, followed by a hands-on 10-day operational deep dive and tailored 10-day Grand Opening training. Each franchisee is assigned a dedicated Operations Service Manager who guides them from lease signing to opening, providing resources for real estate, construction and business operations. TMAD's support includes ongoing weekly meetings, a robust data-driven training platform called Mad University and a collaborative corporate-franchisee community. With a commitment to ensuring franchisee success, TMAD offers unparalleled support in business operations, marketing, IT and more, fostering a supportive environment that maximizes profitability and growth.

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly with entrepreneurs like Gonzalez and Juraidini in markets across the U.S. The brand has achieved over a dozen awards including the No. 1 spot on the Franchise Times' 10 Best Franchise to Buy Category: Build Your Own, No. 4 spot on the FPG Weekly Ranking: Top 10 Food and Restaurant Franchises, the No. 6 spot on Eat This, Not That: Top 10 Chain Orange Chicken, the No. 19 spot on Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Franchises, the No. 37 spot on Franchise Times' Smartest Growing Brands, the No. 317 spot on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, the No. 30 spot on The Franchise Business Review's Top Food & Beverage Franchises, the No. 46 spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Mid-Size Franchises, the No. 26 spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers and recognition as one of Franchise Journal's Top Emerging Brands of 2024.

"Our full-service support system, from immersive training to ongoing operational assistance, ensures that franchisees like Edgar and Jessika are set up for success," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Edgar and Jessika to the Teriyaki Madness family — they'll help us take another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness