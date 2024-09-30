Teriyaki Madness Signs Franchise Agreement in Flowood, Mississippi with Multi-Unit Subway Franchisees

Charlie Patel and Sam Patel are the latest franchisees helping the fast casual teriyaki franchise continue nationwide expansion with its second location in Mississippi.

FLOWOOD, Miss., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the nearly 160 unit fast casual Asian-inspired franchise, is excited to announce the signing of a franchise agreement in Flowood, Mississippi. This will mark the brand's second location in the state, further solidifying its presence and commitment to bringing delicious, healthy teriyaki bowls to communities across the country.

Charlie Patel and Sam Patel, bring extensive experience in the food industry to TMAD. The business partners bring a wealth of experience, having successfully managed multiple Subway locations, an Edible Arrangements franchise, and a hotel. Their decision to diversify their portfolio with Teriyaki Madness stems from a deep appreciation for the brand's unique offering and growth potential.

"I had been following Teriyaki Madness since around 2013 or 2014, when the original founders were still running it," said Charlie. "I liked the concept because it's different from the usual burgers and sandwich shops. It's a unique concept, offering something that's not as common in the market."

Charlie's entrepreneurial journey began with just $6,000 and a determination to succeed. His first business venture in Mississippi was a tobacco shop, which he grew and sold within five years. This early success laid the foundation for his entry into franchising, where he expanded rapidly within the Subway brand. Now, with Teriyaki Madness, Charlie and Sam are eager to replicate their success by establishing a strong presence in Flowood and potentially beyond.

"What excites me the most is the simplicity of their menu," said Charlie. "They only have a few core items like chicken, steak, tofu and salmon, which makes it easier to manage and cook. Plus, it offers customers a different option than the usual fast food choices."

The Flowood location is expected to open within the next year, following the state's first shop that is slated to open in Pearl, MS in January 2025. Charlie and Sam are committed to leveraging their extensive franchising experience and TMAD's comprehensive support system to ensure the success of their new venture.

"Our number one goal is to increase sales by providing the best quality food and service to ensure we have returning customers," said Charlie. "This will help us build brand awareness and grow. We plan to open additional restaurants, aiming for at least three more locations."

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly with entrepreneurs like Charlie and Sam in markets across the U.S. The brand has achieved over a dozen awards including the No. 1 spot on the Franchise Times' 10 Best Franchise to Buy Category: Build Your Own, No. 4 spot on the FPG Weekly Ranking: Top 10 Food and Restaurant Franchises, the No. 6 spot on Eat This, Not That: Top 10 Chain Orange Chicken, the No. 19 spot on Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Franchises, the No. 37 spot on Franchise Times' Smartest Growing Brands, the No. 317 spot on Entreprenuer.com's Franchise 500, the No. 30 spot on The Franchise Business Review's Top Food & Beverage Franchises, the No. 46 spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Midsize Franchises, the No. 26 spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers and recognition as one of Franchise Journal's Top Emerging Brands of 2024.

TMAD elevates franchisee success through a comprehensive support and training model that blends traditional values with modern technological solutions.

Franchisees begin with a four-day business session at TMAD's Denver headquarters, followed by 10 days of hands-on operational training and a tailored 10-day grand opening support program. Each franchisee is guided by a dedicated operations service manager who provides guidance from lease signing to the opening and beyond. This is supported by weekly meetings and resources for real estate, construction and marketing.

TMAD's Mad University platform offers extensive training for every role within the shop. The franchise also fosters a collaborative community and provides robust corporate support to ensure continuous improvement and profitability.

"Our full-service support system, from immersive training to ongoing operational assistance, ensures that franchisees like Charlie and Sam are set up for success," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Charlie and Sam to the Teriyaki Madness family — they'll help us take another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

