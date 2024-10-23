Teriyaki Madness Signs Franchise Agreement in Idaho, Partnering with Local Boise Residents to Continue Growth of the Teriyaki Shop Brand in the State

Sean and Donelle Fenn are the latest franchisees helping the fast casual teriyaki franchise continue nationwide expansion with its second location in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast casual Asian-inspired franchise with 160+ locations, is excited to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement in Idaho. This will mark the brand's second location in the state, the first currently open in Meridian, further solidifying its presence and commitment to bringing delicious, healthy teriyaki bowls to communities across the country.

After successful careers in corporate America, Sean and Donelle Fenn decided it was time to create something of their own. Sean, a finance manager for the past decade, and Donelle, an HR and recruiting professional with a knack for helping people find jobs, found the perfect opportunity in franchising with Teriyaki Madness.

"It was a no-brainer," said Donelle. "You don't have to be a foodie. I've worked in food, but I'm not a chef. Our passion is our community and being involved and doing something that will build wealth for the future. The community aspect of the brand, where everyone supports each other, really stood out to us."

The couple is excited about the growth potential of Teriyaki Madness and plans to open multiple locations within their market area. Their ultimate goal is to become deeply involved in their community, fostering local connections and contributing to the area's economic development.

Their first shop in Boise is expected to open within the next year. Sean and Donnelle are committed to leveraging their extensive professional experience and TMAD's comprehensive support system to ensure the success of their new venture.

TMAD elevates franchisee success through a comprehensive support and training model that blends traditional values with modern technological solutions.

Franchisees begin with a four-day business session at TMAD's Denver headquarters, followed by 10 days of hands-on operational training and a tailored 10-day grand opening on-site support program. Each franchisee is guided by a dedicated operations service manager who provides guidance from lease signing to the opening and beyond. This is supported by weekly meetings and resources for real estate, construction, marketing, and more.

TMAD's Mad University platform offers extensive training for every role within the shop. The franchise also fosters a collaborative community and provides robust corporate support to ensure continuous improvement and profitability.

"Our full-service support system, from immersive training to ongoing operational assistance, ensures that franchisees like Sean and Donnelle are set up for success," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Sean and Donnelle to the Teriyaki Madness family — they'll help us take another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. Nearly 160 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

