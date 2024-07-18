Teriyaki Madness Signs Franchise Agreement in Lynchburg, Virginia with Multi-Unit Dairy Queen Franchisees

Lydia and JJ Raval are the latest franchisees helping the fast casual teriyaki franchise continue nationwide expansion with its fifth location in Virginia.

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the rapidly expanding Asian fast casual franchise with 150+ units in 40 states, is excited to announce the signing of its first franchise agreement in Lynchburg, Virginia. This milestone will mark the brand's fifth location in the state, and the first shop to open in Lynchburg, further solidifying its presence and commitment to bringing delicious, healthy teriyaki bowls to communities across Virginia.

Lydia and JJ Raval, the new franchisees, bring extensive experience in the food industry to TMAD. With over a decade of franchising experience with Dairy Queen, the Ravals were eager to expand their portfolio with a brand that resonated with them on both a personal and professional level.

The Ravals' journey into the Teriyaki Madness family began when a friend working for the franchise recommended they try it. Despite the nearest location being two hours away, the Ravals made the trip and were immediately impressed.

"We tried almost everything on the menu, and it was clear that this was something special," said Lydia. "The quality of the food and the overall experience convinced us that Teriyaki Madness was the right choice for us."

JJ echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the strong support system provided by the Teriyaki Madness franchise. "As franchisees, we appreciate the comprehensive support from the franchisor," he said. "From product development to marketing strategies, the team at Teriyaki Madness ensures we have all the tools we need to succeed. This level of support allows us to focus on delivering excellent customer service and growing our business."

Looking ahead, the Ravals plan to open their first Teriyaki Madness location in Lynchburg with aspirations for future growth in the area. "Our goal is to start strong with one shop and eventually expand within our area," said JJ. "We see great potential for Teriyaki Madness in Lynchburg and beyond."

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly with entrepreneurs like the Ravals in markets across the U.S. The brand has achieved over a dozen awards including the No. 1 spot on the Franchise Times' 10 Best Franchise to Buy Category: Build Your Own, No. 4 spot on the FPG Weekly Ranking: Top 10 Food and Restaurant Franchises, the No. 6 spot on Eat This, Not That: Top 10 Chain Orange Chicken, the No. 19 spot on Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Franchises, the No. 37 spot on Franchise Times' Smartest Growing Brands, the No. 317 spot on Entreprenuer.com's Franchise 500, the No. 30 spot on The Franchise Business Review's Top Food & Beverage Franchises, the No. 46 spot on Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Midsize Franchises, the No. 26 spot on Fast Casual Top 100 Movers and Shakers and recognition as one of Franchise Journal's Top Emerging Brands of 2024.

TMAD elevates franchisee success through a comprehensive support and training model that blends traditional values with modern technological solutions. Franchisees begin with a four-day business session at TMAD's Denver headquarters, followed by a 10-day hands-on operational training and tailored 10-day Grand Opening support. Each franchisee is guided by a dedicated Operations Service Manager from lease signing to opening, with ongoing weekly support meetings and resources for real estate, construction, and marketing. The innovative Mad University platform offers extensive training for all roles within the shop, while a collaborative community and robust corporate support ensure continuous improvement and profitability. TMAD's full-service approach underscores its commitment to franchisee success and a thriving franchise community.

"Our full-service support system, from immersive training to ongoing operational assistance, ensures that franchisees like the Ravals are set up for success," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We are incredibly excited to welcome Lydia and JJ to the Teriyaki Madness family — they'll help us take another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

