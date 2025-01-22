Teriyaki Madness Sizzles into the New Year with 68 New Units Signed and 35 New Shops Opened

From the opening of its 160th shop to exciting new leadership hires, the fast-growing teriyaki franchise had a lot to celebrate in 2024.

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the rapidly expanding Asian-inspired fast casual franchise, wrapped up 2024 with a year of unprecedented growth, operational milestones and innovative achievements. With 37 franchisees signed for 68 units and 35 new shops opened, TMAD continues to solidify its position as one of the fastest-growing brands in the fast casual restaurant space.

"This year has been an incredible journey of continued growth and innovation," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We're not just expanding; we're building something sustainable and impactful. Our franchisees, customers and team members are at the heart of this success, and we're thrilled about what's on the horizon for 2025."

In 2024, TMAD celebrated significant milestones, including the grand opening of its 160th shop. The company also centralized national sauce production, enhancing operational simplicity and improving shop profitability yet again. The rollout of the innovative Mad Dash curbside technology resulted in a 333% increase in curbside orders, providing customers with unparalleled speed and convenience.

TMAD also introduced in-shop kiosks, enhancing the customer experience, and implemented the Altametrics back-of-house inventory and scheduling tool, which improved shop efficiency and profitability. Additionally, TMAD achieved its biggest sales day ever during National Chicken Teriyaki Day, surpassing last year's record by 24%.

The brand's dedication to operational excellence extended to employee training. TMAD's Mad University was instituted with Franconect allowing additional access to TMAD staff nationally to reinforce consistency and efficiency.

TMAD's leadership team also expanded significantly in 2024 to support the brand's growth trajectory. Bill Bishop joined as Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of financial expertise from working with brands like Auntie Anne's and Jamba in his prior role as a partner in a global accounting firm. Steve Becker, Vice President of Accounting, added his franchisor and franchisee experience to drive scalable systems. Tim McCarthy and Isaias Aguirre joined the accounting team as Senior Accountant and AP & GL Accountant, respectively, further strengthening TMAD's financial infrastructure and analytics capabilities.

"As we grow, having the right leadership team in place ensures we can scale efficiently while maintaining our commitment to franchisee success," said Haith.

All of this momentum explains why Teriyaki Madness received widespread recognition in 2024, earning numerous accolades that highlighted its industry leadership. Among the honors are perennial repeats: Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 (No. 10), Colorado Companies to Watch (Winner) and Technomics Top 500 (No. 275). TMAD was also ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 (No. 317), Franchise Times Zor Awards (No. 1 for Build Your Own) and Franchise Direct's Top 100 Global Franchises (No. 19). The brand also earned a spot on the INC 5000 list, ranking No. 3,655 overall, No. 98 in Colorado, No. 80 in Denver and No. 115 in Food & Beverage. Additional awards included recognition from Eat This, Not That! for Best Restaurant Chain Orange Chicken (No. 6) and Hospitality Technology's MURTEC Breakthrough Awards (Winner).

Looking ahead, Teriyaki Madness is ready for even more growth in 2025, with plans to cook up nearly 200 open shops by year-end! Key target markets for new openings include Northern and Southern California, Houston and Dallas, Texas, Colorado's Front Range, Chicagoland, Indiana, Ohio, Memphis, Tennessee, Virginia, Northern New Jersey, and Oklahoma—serving up bold, flavorful bowls across the nation.

In early 2025, TMAD will continue its international expansion with the opening of its first two shops in El Salvador, with a total of 16 shops planned to open by 2028 across El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Additionally, TMAD is kicking off 2025 with shops opening at a once-a-week pace.

"Our 2025 roadmap is similar to previous years which is ambitious and achievable," said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer. "With our innovative strategies and exceptional franchisee support, we're excited to bring TMAD's bold, healthy flavors to more communities."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 160 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and a high average unit volume for franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology, including delivery and loyalty innovations, and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness focuses on providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

