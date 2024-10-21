Teriyaki Madness Sizzles Through Q3 with 9 New Openings, 11 New Signings and a Mad Dash of Innovation

Faster than a drive-thru and bigger than ever, TMAD wraps up Q3 with a side of their famous teriyaki sauce and franchise growth on the horizon!

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the rapidly expanding Asian-inspired fast casual franchise, is closing out Q3 of 2024 with achievements across all facets of the business — franchise development, operational innovation, new market expansion — you name it!

In Q3, Teriyaki Madness signed 11 franchisees for 15 new units, bringing the year-to-date total to 39 units across 27 franchisees. TMAD also opened 9 new shops in Q3, with a total of 25 new locations opened year-to-date, including the new market of New Hampshire.

On the consumer front, TMAD saw a 6.3% increase in guest traffic from Q2 to Q3 and a significant 31.4% year-over-year guest growth. Additionally, systemwide sales for Q3 grew by 21.25% compared to last year, while same-store sales saw a 1.67% year-over-year increase, underscoring the brand's strong momentum and continued demand.

"We're fired up about the growth we've experienced so far this year and have no plans of slowing down," said CEO Michael Haith. "Our focus remains on providing the best customer experience possible and there is a lot to be excited about. It's not just about expanding for the sake of expanding. It is all about providing unforgettable customer service when bringing Teriyaki Madness to every new market we enter."

Innovation is a major focus for TMAD. Another major technological innovation this quarter has been TMAD's Mad Dash curbside program, which leverages real-time tracking technology to significantly enhance the brand's curbside pickup experience. By allowing customers to track their phones through GPS tracking, the shop is alerted two minutes before arrival, and as the customer is pulling into the parking lot, ensuring meals are hot, fresh and ready when they pull in, adding a seamless touch to the customer experience.

"We are thrilled with the progress we've made this quarter," said Chief Marketing Officer Jodi Boyce. "Our Mad Dash program, which we started promoting in Q3, has been a real game-changer for customer convenience. It makes us faster than the drive-thru, alerting shops just before they arrive and again when they pull in. This has been a huge success, and we are seeing overwhelmingly positive feedback."

Mad Dash is just one of several ways TMAD has aimed to improve operations this quarter.

"We've been looking at all of our procedures to find areas where we can improve consistency and efficiency," said Boyce. "This refresh is not only about streamlining operations but also about setting up our franchisees for long-term success."

One of TMAD's most exciting recent developments, for example, is the introduction of new side cups for its famous, beloved teriyaki sauce. Historically, staff members filled small souffle cups by hand — a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. All TMAD locations have been equipped with the new branded, pre-portioned sauce cups, which also offer more sauce per cup.

"This change not only streamlines operations but also enhances the customer experience with better packaging and more sauce with every bowl," Boyce said.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to optimize labor and improve shop-level efficiency. Rather than eliminating the labor saved by this process improvement, TMAD is reallocating it to enhance customer service.

Overall, all of this momentum explains why TMAD continues to attract enthusiastic entrepreneurs, particularly those looking to expand into multi-unit ownership.

"We're seeing incredible growth in franchisee satisfaction and multi-unit expansion," said Boyce. "The support we provide is unparalleled, and that's why our franchisees are thriving and choosing to open additional shops. We believe that the food draws franchisees in, but it's the support we provide that keeps them. As long as franchisees are coachable and willing to learn, our system can take them to the next level."

As TMAD moves into the final quarter of the year, the brand is on track to open a total of 40 new shops by year-end, and is aiming for a total of 34 new franchises for 62 units awarded in 2024. With a robust pipeline, TMAD is poised for 40-60 sizzling openings per year over the next several years, driven by both new and existing franchisees.

