Teriyaki Madness Takes First Place in Franchise Times' 2024 Zor Awards 'Build Your Own' Category

With more than 150 shops open, the fast casual teriyaki franchise has become famous for its giant, made-to-order bowls. And the industry is taking note.

DENVER, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the Seattle-style teriyaki franchise, is making big moves — and big bowls. In 2023, TMAD expanded its empire with 28 new shops and 34 new franchise agreements, accounting for 79 total locations. The system also saw a notable 19% increase in sales compared to the previous year, thanks much in part to its un-bowl-ievably delicious build-your-own bowls. So, it's no surprise that TMAD grabbed the top spot in Franchise Times' 2024 Zor Awards "Build Your Own" category.

"Our recipe for success is a mix of bold flavors, plenty of fun, and a dash of Madness," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We've been on a mission to bring big, bold flavors to the masses since inception, and as the Madness spreads, people are absolutely loving the option to build a fresh, hot bowl of food that caters to their one-of-a-kind preferences."

No one bowl is like the next, and that's the beauty of the Madness. With multiple protein options, rice and noodle variations, and a range of vegetables to choose from, guests can fully customize their meals every time.

With demand for build-your-own franchises on the rise, the category was one of the 10 Franchise Times considered for the 2024 Zor Awards. TMAD beat out other build-your-own franchises including Clean Eatz, a healthy bowl franchise, and Playa Bowls, an acai bowl franchise, for first place.

The Franchise Times staff focused on key financial data to determine potential profitability for franchisees as they honed in on the best franchises to buy in each category. The research process included a look at the return on investment, knowledge of the management teams, any unit openings or closings, the brand's litigation, the perspective of industry professionals and an online vote to measure enthusiasm for each concept within the franchise industry.

"This recognition only validates what we already know: people love TMAD. With over 150 shops open, it's clear that the masses are hungry for what TMAD is serving, and franchisees are picking up on the Mad growth we're seeing" Haith said. "The demand for Teriyaki Madness from guests and prospective owners is amazing, and we plan to continue steadily expanding with our team of experienced, qualified leaders to ensure managed, aggressive, successful growth with our incredible community of franchisees."

