Teriyaki Madness Takes Global Stride: Unveils First Master Franchise Agreement in El Salvador, Aiming for Sweeping Expansion Across Central America

A restaurant group with more than 65 locations across Central America is excited to partner with the rapidly-growing teriyaki franchise to introduce the Asian fusion cuisine to a whole new group of consumers.

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you haven't heard the news, there's a culinary sensation that's wok-ing the world one bowl at a time — Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the Seattle-style teriyaki shop franchise, has announced an International Master Franchise Agreement in El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. This landmark deal marks TMAD's strategic expansion into new international territories, commencing a dynamic journey across Central America.

"Embarking on this international journey with our first Master Franchisee in Central America is not just another expansion — it's a huge moment in TMAD's epic brand journey," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We know our brand and Asian flavors are universally appealing, so it feels great to be one step closer sharing our delicious, healthy food with the world!"

Under this Master Franchise agreement, this seasoned restaurant group, which already boasts ownership of 8 restaurants throughout Central and South America, will spearhead TMAD's growth in the region.

"Our partners in El Salvador embody the entrepreneurial spirit that TMAD cherishes," said Haith. "Their proven prowess in the industry aligns seamlessly with our vision and culture of international growth."

Jose Garcia is one of the driving forces behind the introduction of TMAD to El Salvador, bringing with him a rich history of experience and passion in the restaurant industry. For nine years, Garcia has overseen commercial aspects of several restaurant concepts under the group's portfolio. Now, following the area agreement with TMAD, Garcia is eager to spearhead the teriyaki brand's entry into the El Salvadorian market.

"Looking ahead, I am optimistic about TMAD's future as the premier restaurant in the country's Asian segment," said Garica. "As we gear up for the franchise's launch in El Salvador, I envision the aggressive expansion across El Salvador and neighboring countries in subsequent years."

Garcia is highly confident that they can fully translate the brand from the U.S. to El Salvador by combining corporate's teriyaki expertise with their local knowledge to find opportunities in the market.

"We have a lot of Asian food restaurants here in El Salvador, and there is a huge opportunity for TMAD to become successful," said Garcia.

With plans to open an initial 16 shops — eight in El Salvador and eight in other Central American countries including Nicaragua, Guatemala and Costa Rica — the agreement sets the stage for potentially hundreds of TMAD locations in the future.

This international expansion comes on the heels of a landmark year for Teriyaki Madness. So far in 2023, the brand has opened 16 new locations and sold 69 units, marking a significant increase in its footprint across the United States. Nearly 33% of all opened or projected to open shops in 2023 are existing TMAD franchisees opening additional shops. The company has also seen a 21% year-over-year systemwide sales increase, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability in the face of changing market conditions.

"Every franchise agreement we award isn't just a location — it's a testament to the country's insatiable appetite for our brand," said Haith. "As we spread our wings with new signings like Central America, it's not just about growth. It's about introducing delicious, healthy, accessible options to new and growing markets."

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 135 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by world-class technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness