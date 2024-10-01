Teriyaki Madness: The Perfect Fit for Multi-Unit Franchise Operators

TMAD's success with multi-unit operators stems from its unique positioning, strong corporate support, and scalable model, allowing franchisees to confidently expand their businesses with a focus on healthy, made-to-order meals and a commitment to success.

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the fast casual brand serving up Seattle-style teriyaki bowls, has become a leading choice for multi-unit operators looking to expand their portfolios with a scalable, profitable and supportive franchise. TMAD's unique concept, healthy menu options and comprehensive franchisee support have attracted experienced multi-unit operators who have successfully grown their businesses with the brand. With over 45% of existing TMAD franchisees operating as multi-unit operators, here's why TMAD is the go-to franchise opportunity for multi-unit operators, as shared by some of its most successful franchisees.

Nik Patel, a multi-unit operator in Chicago, found TMAD to be the perfect fit for his ambitions to enter the restaurant industry without prior experience. "My wife Rita and I wanted to enter franchising because the system is already in place," says Patel. "We were interested in the business side rather than the food innovation aspect, so franchising was a natural choice for us."

Patel chose TMAD because of its unique concept and focus on healthier, made-to-order meals. "We wanted to avoid the saturated markets of burgers and pizzas and focus on quality, fresh, premium food. TMAD checks every box for us," he said.

Since opening his first TMAD shop in 2019, Patel has expanded to three locations, with plans for continued growth. "The first reason this is scalable is because we are in a unique area of the restaurant business," he said. "We don't have many competitors — it's such a fun, delicious and healthy concept. The support from the corporate team has been amazing, which has allowed us to expand confidently."

Qing Li Hammel, with a background in finance investment, transitioned from the corporate world to franchising with TMAD in Denver, Colorado. "I was attracted to TMAD because of the product and the corporate support," said Li Hammel, who opened her first TMAD location in 2016.

Li Hammel now operates three TMAD shops with a fourth on the way. "This model is scalable — the product is very good and there is always demand," she said. "The corporate support team makes the growth process easier, and with multiple locations, we can share resources, making operations more efficient."

Avez Bashadi, a former grocery store owner with a finance background, sought a new opportunity in the food industry and found it with TMAD. "I was initially impressed with the made-to-order concept and the fresh, quality food," Bashadi said. He opened his first TMAD location in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2020 and has since grown to three locations, with a fourth opening soon.

Bashadi credits TMAD's support teams, particularly in marketing and real estate, for positioning franchisees for success. "TMAD is a good franchise for scaling to multiple units if you are committed to really being involved in the business, especially at the beginning," he said. "Once you have those systems down, you can replicate that success elsewhere."

Now, Bashadi's goal is to continue growing while maintaining the highest standards of execution, emphasizing that TMAD is an excellent choice for those committed to quality and customer experience.

Jason Doyle and Missy Cheek, experienced food service professionals, chose TMAD to continue their journey in the restaurant industry. "The food really resonated with us, and the level of support from TMAD made it an easy choice," said Doyle. The couple initially purchased an existing TMAD shop in Virginia Beach and has since expanded, with two more locations planned.

"TMAD has it set up to make sure you're successful," Cheek said. "They really helped a lot with finding the location, building it out and having everything ready to go. It's nice to have a franchisor that's making sure each individual operator is successful, making it easier to grow."

The couple's goal is to continue growing their business, creating opportunities for their community and employees. "We want to excel and have a place of business that we're proud of, where employees are happy and proud to be part of it," said Cheek.

Across all of these franchisee stories, one thing is clear — Teriyaki Madness sets a new standard in support. TMAD franchisees benefit from immersive business training, hands-on operational deep dives and ongoing personalized support, including dedicated Operations Service Managers who guide them through every aspect of opening and running their shops. With a strong focus on community, collaboration and continuous improvement, TMAD provides franchisees with the tools, resources and expertise needed to maximize profitability and grow their businesses with confidence.

"TMAD's executive team and support staff are dedicated to helping franchisees grow, from finding the right locations to ongoing operational support," said CEO Michael Haith. "For those looking to scale with a proven, supportive franchise, TMAD is the perfect opportunity."

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

