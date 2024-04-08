Ternary Appoints Bob Kilbride as Head of Channel and Alliances and Unveils New Partner Program for Managed Service Providers

"Our customers have benefited from the Ternary solution and we look forward to our continued partnership as we develop and deploy FinOps best practices." - Akshay Jituri, Rackspace Post this

Kilbride comes to Ternary from Apptio, where he led several strategic channel initiatives. While he has held leadership positions at several companies, he is best-known in the industry for his time spent managing the global partner ecosystem at CloudHealth Technologies (acquired by VMware). At CloudHealth, Kilbride spearheaded the development and execution of global channel sales strategy, resulting in tremendous growth and a thriving managed service provider (MSP) community. Kilbride's track record of dedication to partner success earned him recognition as one of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs in 2019.

Ternary's co-founder and CEO, Sasha Kipervarg, highlights the partner-focused strategy behind this hiring. "Since our inception, Ternary has focused on building a platform and team that can serve both customers and partners," Kipervarg said. "Bob's joining us is serendipitous. His vast experience and expertise in the market will help us deepen our relationships with partners as we enable them to deliver differentiated FinOps services to their customers, while achieving their business objectives."

At Ternary, Kilbride's focus will be on implementing and scaling the Ternary MSP Partner Program: a new initiative that enables MSPs and cloud solution providers to take advantage of the enormous opportunity that FinOps presents. With preferred pricing, FinOps service creation assistance, ongoing training and platform adoption support, and joint go-to-market components , the new partner program will help MSPs accelerate business growth, boost profitability, and continuously deliver value to their customers.

Reflecting on his new role and the partner program, Kilbride remarked, "There is an immense opportunity in the market to align Cloud Managed Services Providers with the practice of FinOps. I'm excited to join the company and believe that Ternary is well-positioned to become the leading FinOps solution for MSPs. I look forward to our journey ahead as we help our partners grow their business."

Ternary has partnered with leading MSPs since 2021, and continues to build features to help them seamlessly manage their customers' cloud spend. The Ternary platform will provide MSPs with administrative capabilities for customer management, partner billing and invoicing, and opportunities to optimize discounts and improve their margins.

Rackspace Technology, a leading managed service provider globally, partners with Ternary to deliver value to Google Cloud customers. Akshay Jituri, Cloud Cost Optimization Specialist at Rackspace, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "Ternary is a very good partner to have. From what I've seen in the market, Ternary is one of the best solutions available for managing Google Cloud spend. Our customers have benefited from the Ternary solution and we look forward to our continued partnership as we develop and deploy FinOps best practices."

Partners who are eager to build and deliver FinOps services powered by Ternary can learn more at https://ternary.app/partners/msps and register for the program launch webinar on April 30th, at 10am PST | 1pm EST.

In addition to news of Ternary's partner program and the arrival of Kilbride as Head of Channels and Alliances, the company announced its recent recognition on the inaugural CRN AI 100 list. This acknowledgment not only highlights Ternary's continued innovation but also reinforces the value and opportunities for Ternary partners.

Kipervarg continued, "Under Bob's leadership, we're set to leverage this momentum, ensuring our partners benefit from cutting-edge technologies and collaborative success. Together, these developments are pivotal in our mission to drive transformative outcomes and solidify our standing as a leader in the FinOps market."

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives with its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for finance, engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, please visit https://ternary.app/.

