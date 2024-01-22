Ternary Appoints Technology Marketing Leader Carl Landers as Vice President of Marketing to Drive Customer Awareness in the FinOps Ecosystem

Ternary offers something truly transformative, and I'm here to ensure that our message reaches and resonates with those actively seeking a better platform to support their FinOps maturity. Post this

Prior to joining Ternary, Landers honed his skills in technology marketing at Yellow.ai, Armory, and Conversica, as well as at larger software companies like CA Technologies and Serena Software. His expertise lies in positioning technology solutions in a way that resonates deeply with customer needs and industry trends. His signature approach—understanding and advocating for the customer's perspective—makes him the ideal voice to spread the word about Ternary's revolutionary FinOps solution.

Reflecting on his new role, Landers articulated his mission: "Joining Ternary is not just about leading a marketing team; it's about building a crucial bridge. Many enterprises are actively evolving their FinOps practices but lack awareness of the right tools to scale efficiently. Ternary offers something truly transformative, and I'm here to ensure that our message reaches and resonates with those actively seeking a better platform to support their FinOps maturity."

Landers' joining supports the company's aggressive plans for growth, following its recent Series A funding. As businesses increasingly look for agile and efficient alternatives to legacy FinOps systems, Ternary is strategically positioned to meet these needs, with Landers leading the charge in communicating the company's unique value proposition.

About Ternary

Ternary provides a sophisticated multi-cloud FinOps platform that enables companies to optimize their cloud costs for today's challenges.

Ternary's mission is to foster collaboration between Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams, empowering them to improve efficiency by aligning cloud spending with core business objectives.

Available both as a SaaS product and as a self-hosted solution, Ternary's FinOps Foundation Certified Platform serves enterprise business needs with unparalleled flexibility and scalability. Since its founding in 2020, Ternary has rapidly grown to now serving hundreds of companies and their over $7B in cloud spend.

