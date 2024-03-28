Ternary Appoints Yalei Wang as Vice President of Product Delivery, Bolstering Commitment to Customer-Focused Software Innovation

Yalei's role is pivotal in our ongoing effort to align our product development closely with our customers' needs, ensuring that every release adds substantial value and supports our customers in achieving their FinOps objectives Post this

Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary's co-founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about Wang joining the team: "Yalei's appointment comes at a critical juncture for Ternary as we strive to understand our customers' challenges and build the best possible solutions for them. His proven technical leadership is exactly what Ternary needs to ensure that we are delivering the right product, with the right features, at the right time, to the right customers. Yalei's role is pivotal in our ongoing effort to align our product development closely with our customers' needs, ensuring that every release adds substantial value and supports our customers in achieving their FinOps objectives."

Reflecting on his new role, Wang said: "I am thrilled to join Ternary and contribute to its mission of making FinOps practices simpler for enterprises and our partners. The opportunity to lead the product delivery team and collaborate closely with our customers to tailor solutions to their needs is incredibly exciting. I'm eager to deliver on the compelling product vision established by our founders and ensure that Ternary continues to set the standard for innovation and customer-centric product development in the FinOps space."

Wang's strategic hiring underscores Ternary's dedication to strengthening its leadership team with individuals who are not only leaders in their fields but who also embody the company's customer-first philosophy. In his new role, Wang will collaborate closely with co-founders Patrick Raymond, Chief Product Officer, and Joshua Kwan, Chief Technology Officer, to accelerate Ternary's product development and ensure that the company's solutions are designed and delivered with customer success in mind.

Following a successful Series A funding, Ternary has accelerated its growth, launching innovative product capabilities and expanding the company's leadership team with impactful hires in sales, marketing, and product delivery.

