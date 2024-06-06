Ternary named a Market Leader and Outperfomer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud FinOps

"Ternary has an exceptional ability to scale to meet the largest corporate needs." - Dana Hernandez, GigaOm Post this

Ternary is ranked a leader on both the Innovation and Platform axes. The platform is recommended for companies of all sizes and for managed service providers (MSPs), in both a SaaS or self-hosted deployment model.

The product received the highest ("Exceptional") rating for capabilities including normalized billing across multiple cloud vendors, flexibility in adapting to the variability of cloud costs, and scalability to allow companies to start small and grow with the business without limits.

"The product has good support for real-time decision-making and identification of cost optimization opportunities, and this does not come at the cost of scalability, as Ternary has an exceptional ability to scale to meet the largest corporate needs," said Dana Hernandez, GigaOm research analyst.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a leader in the recent GigaOm assessment of FinOps software solutions," said Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation Governing Board member. "Rising above such formidable competitors is a testament to the innovation and dedication of our seasoned team of FinOps experts. The ultimate validation of our leadership, however, comes from our customers. Their success stories, marked by enhanced visibility, significant cost savings, and improved organizational collaboration, truly embody the promise of FinOps. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing to deliver the best FinOps solution for our customers and partners."

To learn more about the GigaOm assessment and read the full report, visit https://ternary.app/gigaom-finops-radar-ternary-leader.

About Ternary

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, please visit https://ternary.app/.

