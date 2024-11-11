Ternary Recognized as a CRN 2024 Stellar Startup in Cloud

"Being named a CRN Stellar Startup reinforces our position as an innovative and channel-first company, and we're excited to continue enabling our partners' success with FinOps." - Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO Post this

Ternary was selected for its game-changing multi-tenant FinOps platform, which transforms how managed service providers (MSPs) deliver cloud financial management services. The platform stands out for its comprehensive feature parity across AWS, Azure, and GCP, enabling MSPs to manage all of their customers in a single platform, while maintaining enterprise-grade data security and performance. Through the Ternary MSP Platform, partners can track cost trends, detect anomalous spend, and implement workload and rate optimizations across clouds and Kubernetes.

Alongside its multi-cloud parity, what truly distinguishes Ternary in the channel is its partner-first approach to growth and innovation. Many Ternary users get access to the platform, or services powered by it, from a Ternary MSP partner. The Ternary MSP Partner program provides joint go-to-market opportunities and welcomes partner collaboration on product capabilities. This collaborative approach, combined with Ternary's proven scalability and streamlined customer provisioning, enables MSPs to rapidly grow their FinOps services business to deliver enhanced value to their customers.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today's fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them the competitive advantage and drive success.

"We're thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "This achievement reflects each organization's dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward."

Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO, welcomed the honor. "This recognition from CRN validates our unwavering commitment to the partner ecosystem since we founded the company," Kipervarg said. "We've built our FinOps platform hand-in-hand with leading MSPs and cloud solution providers, and their success in delivering differentiated FinOps services to their customers has been integral to our growth. Being named a CRN Stellar Startup reinforces our position as an innovative and channel-first company, and we're excited to continue enabling our partners' success and working to become the de facto FinOps platform of choice for every managed service provider in the ecosystem."

The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

To learn more about Ternary, the stellar FinOps startup, visit https://ternary.app.

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users.

