Ternary Strengthens Leadership Team with Roman Orosco as VP of Sales During Key Growth Phase

Kipervarg added, "Roman's approach aligns perfectly with Ternary's philosophy of being more than just a FinOps software provider. Instead, we are partners in our customers' success, committed to understanding and building for their unique challenges. Roman's leadership will reinforce this ethos, ensuring that every interaction adds tangible value to our customers' operations and supports them in reaching their cloud business objectives."

Orosco's achievements in key roles at BigPanda, Unravel Data, and BlueCat demonstrate his skill in forging strong relationships with enterprise decision-makers and building a thriving ecosystem of partners and managed service providers (MSPs). His knack for understanding diverse market demands and tailoring sales and business development approaches to meet them has consistently driven growth and customer value.

Reflecting on his new role, Orosco said, "I'm beyond excited to join Ternary at this pivotal stage. The company's commitment to serving enterprises through FinOps innovation and our partner network is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to aligning our go-to-market efforts with our customers' objectives and our partners' business models in order to accelerate Ternary's remarkable growth journey."

Orosco's addition to the leadership team builds on Ternary's recent business successes, which include a significant Series A funding round and the strategic hiring of Carl Landers as Vice President of Marketing. Orosco's role will be crucial in deepening relationships with customers, communicating how Ternary's unique offering will further their success.

About Ternary

Ternary provides a sophisticated multi-cloud FinOps platform that enables companies to optimize their cloud costs for today's challenges.

Ternary's mission is to foster collaboration between Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams, empowering them to improve efficiency by aligning cloud spending with core business objectives.

Available both as a SaaS product and as a self-hosted solution, Ternary's FinOps Foundation Certified Platform serves enterprise business needs with unparalleled flexibility and scalability. Since its founding in 2020, Ternary has grown rapidly, now serving hundreds of companies and their over $7B in cloud spend.

Learn more by visiting ternary.app, or email [email protected].

