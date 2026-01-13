Terplandia Reclaims Independent Ownership, Relaunches Cannabis-Derived Terpene Platform

"Our independence gives us full control over sourcing and pricing, so we can focus on what matters most—delivering authentic cannabis-derived terpenes that help brands differentiate and succeed long term." Taher Afghani, Co-Founder at https://terplandia.com. Post this

"As a founder-led company, we've learned that growth only matters if it strengthens the product and serves the customer," said Co-Founder Taher Afghani. "This experience sharpened our focus around what matters most—control over quality, accountable sourcing, and delivering real cannabis-derived terpenes at prices that make sense for today's competitive cannabis market."

As of December 31, 2025, Terplandia has formally concluded its licensing arrangement and fully restored its original leadership, intellectual property, and proprietary extraction systems. The company has also realigned its agricultural strategy and is preparing for an early-summer cultivation cycle with established Southern California farm partners, supported by Terplandia's proprietary vacuum steam distillation process.

The relaunch represents a return to Terplandia's core mission: producing high-quality, strain-specific cannabis-derived terpene profiles with consistency, transparency, and competitive pricing—without botanical blends, isolates, or synthetic shortcuts.

What This Means for the Industry

Full return to independent, founder-led ownership

Renewed commitment to authentic, cannabis-derived terpene solutions

Improved quality, pricing, and customer experience

Direct collaboration with brands, formulators, and product developers

Terplandia is now welcoming brands and innovation teams to experience the next generation of its cannabis-derived terpene platform.

To explore available strains or request samples, visit https://terplandia.com/strains/.

For educational content and terpene research, subscribe at https://terplandia.com/terpene-guides-cannabis-research/.

Learn more at https://terplandia.com.

