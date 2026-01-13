Terplandia Reclaims Independent Ownership, Relaunches Cannabis-Derived Terpene Platform

Terplandia announces its return to independent ownership, relaunching its cannabis-derived terpene platform with a renewed focus on authentic strain fidelity, uncompromising quality, customer-first service, and industry-leading pricing for brands and product developers.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terplandia, a Humboldt County–founded terpene company established in 2018 and recognized for its early leadership in cannabis-derived live terpenes, today announced the full return of its brand to independent ownership and operations. The relaunch marks a renewed focus on authentic strain fidelity, uncompromising quality, customer-first service, and industry-leading pricing for brands and product developers.
Founded in 2018, Terplandia built its reputation producing real cannabis-derived terpene solutions at a time when much of the market relied on botanical blends or low-cost synthetic alternatives. In 2022, the company entered a licensing partnership to expand distribution and awareness—an experience that ultimately reinforced Terplandia's belief that product integrity, pricing discipline, and customer alignment are best preserved through founder-led ownership and hands-on execution.
"As a founder-led company, we've learned that growth only matters if it strengthens the product and serves the customer," said Co-Founder Taher Afghani. "This experience sharpened our focus around what matters most—control over quality, accountable sourcing, and delivering real cannabis-derived terpenes at prices that make sense for today's competitive cannabis market."
As of December 31, 2025, Terplandia has formally concluded its licensing arrangement and fully restored its original leadership, intellectual property, and proprietary extraction systems. The company has also realigned its agricultural strategy and is preparing for an early-summer cultivation cycle with established Southern California farm partners, supported by Terplandia's proprietary vacuum steam distillation process.
The relaunch represents a return to Terplandia's core mission: producing high-quality, strain-specific cannabis-derived terpene profiles with consistency, transparency, and competitive pricing—without botanical blends, isolates, or synthetic shortcuts.
What This Means for the Industry
- Full return to independent, founder-led ownership
- Renewed commitment to authentic, cannabis-derived terpene solutions
- Improved quality, pricing, and customer experience
- Direct collaboration with brands, formulators, and product developers
Terplandia is now welcoming brands and innovation teams to experience the next generation of its cannabis-derived terpene platform.
To explore available strains or request samples, visit https://terplandia.com/strains/.
For educational content and terpene research, subscribe at https://terplandia.com/terpene-guides-cannabis-research/.
Learn more at https://terplandia.com.
Media Contact
Taher Afghani, Terplandia, 1 858-251-9766, [email protected], https://terplandia.com
SOURCE Terplandia
