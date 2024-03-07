Terra Announces Full Concrete Trials of OPUS ZERO™, A Real Zero CO2 Alternative to Portland Cement

OPUS ZERO represents a zero-clinker cement that can be produced with abundant feedstock around the world, does not require opening new mines to scale, and aims to seamlessly fold into the current industry landscape. Post this

"OPUS ZERO represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable cement and concrete," said DJ Lake, Terra's founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "Of the very few non-carbon-capture solutions to decarbonizing cement, with none proven at scale, OPUS ZERO stands above the rest for being inherently cost-efficient, practical, and scalable for the industry. Today, OPUS ZERO represents a zero-clinker cement that can be produced with abundant feedstock around the world, does not require opening new mines to scale, and aims to seamlessly fold into the current industry landscape."

Unlike other solutions still in development, OPUS ZERO is not constrained by feedstock availability and is expected to be produced in the same plants that will produce Terra's market-ready supplementary cementitious materials (SCM). OPUS ZERO also differentiates from other solutions that lean heavily on carbon capture and sequestration, making it a distinctive and more sustainable alternative in the green technology industry.

OPUS ZERO has several key advantages. Its production utilizes the same Terra standard plant used for Terra's SCM production, which is under agreements to be deployed across the United States by various construction materials companies and seamlessly integrates with the current infrastructure. Additionally, Terra's OPUS ZERO cement efficiently reduces carbon emissions by using just one-fifth of the calcium equivalent of conventional cements, further enhancing its environmental benefits and demonstrating a commitment to full decarbonization from source to deployment.

The concrete trials for OPUS ZERO are comprehensive, involving extensive testing, batching, pouring of test slabs, vertical concrete and pumping, with a plan to continue through most of 2024. Early results have been promising, demonstrating that OPUS ZERO meets or exceeds existing specifications for strength, showcasing its potential as a viable and sustainable alternative for the construction industry.

"By launching the full-scale trials of OPUS ZERO, we're setting new benchmarks for environmental responsibility and material performance in construction," said Bill Yearsley, Terra CO2's CEO. "Our OPUS ZERO alternative to legacy cement has been in development since day one at Terra, and we are excited to begin full concrete trials as a final step toward commercial readiness. The trials mark a significant milestone in our mission to build a sustainable future for all."

Terra is dedicated to leading the charge in decarbonizing the construction materials industry. In the last year, Terra has secured agreements for the operation of commercial-scale plants in different US markets, including DFW, the biggest market in the USA, and Denver. Additionally, Terra further validated its products with the pour of its SCM alternative in the construction of a Porsche dealership in the Houston area. With the successful trial of OPUS ZERO, Terra is well on its way to achieving its mission of driving the transition to a net-zero economy.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.terraco2.com

About Terra CO2

Terra is the standard for cement decarbonization. We enable our partners to unlock real zero cement from source to deployment.

As the critical component in creating concrete, the foundation of modern infrastructure, cement is responsible for 8% of the world's CO2 emissions. The CO2 and NOx emissions associated with cement make finding an alternative to current solutions a climate imperative.

Unique to Terra CO2 is their capability to work across a diverse range of silicate rock mineralogy, not constrained by feedstock availability. Terra's technology allows the company to create sustainable construction materials with the most abundant and accessible raw materials on earth from already approved and open mines.

Terra's first product, OPUS SCM (Supplementary Cementitious Material), is ready for commercial deployment, capable of replacing up to 50% OPC (Original Portland Cement) and solving the industry's carbon emissions and dwindling feedstock challenges. Terra's OPUS ZERO™, a complete, real zero cement alternative, is in full concrete trials. Both leverage Terra's "drop-in" reactor solution, which seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and sets the foundation for the transition to real zero cement.

Validated by third parties, Terra's materials perform equal to or better than traditional cementitious products.

Terra CO2 is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, and is led by a team of industry experts. For more information, please visit: https://terraco2.com/

Media Contact

Juan Avila, Terra CO2, 5125894486, juan@jones-dilworth.com, https://terraco2.com/

SOURCE Terra CO2