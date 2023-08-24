Terra CO2 Receives Further Validation of OPUS Supplementary Cementitious Material Performance in Porsche Sugar Land (TX) Dealership Construction

"Decarbonizing construction is a climate imperative, and we're excited to have partners like Terra and indiGO that are committed to making a real impact in Texas and across the industry," said Mark Christensen from Christensen Building Group. Tweet this

Terra's proprietary process uses widely available silicate-based raw materials, which are among the most abundant materials on Earth. By locating plants on or near existing aggregate mines broadly found across large urban centers, Terra is reducing transportation costs and leveraging existing infrastructure, eliminating the need to permit new mines to source raw materials and the expense of transporting raw materials across long distances.

To reach scale, Terra CO2 has developed an advanced processing facility ("APF") that produces precisely engineered supplementary cementitious materials (OPUS SCMs). For every ton of cement replaced by Terra's OPUS SCM, it results in 70% lower CO2 emissions and 90% lower NOx emissions than original Portland Cement without impacting mix designs, batching, delivery, and placement of concrete.

"Our work at Terra CO2 is about forging a viable path for sustainable construction. We're set on creating a blueprint for the future where performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability coexist seamlessly across projects," said Bill Yearsley, CEO of Terra CO2. "We're moving beyond the lab, beyond the processes that have held us back as an industry, and introducing a sustainable solution to real-world applications."

OPUS SCM can be substituted for up to 40% of Portland cement for use in concrete and directly replace fly ash as an economically superior SCM.

"We are thrilled to be the first pour in Texas, and we look forward to using Cement for Humanity™ in our future projects. Reducing our carbon footprint is at the top of mind for indiGO Auto Group and finding innovative ways to do it is part of our culture," said Kelly Wolf, CEO of indiGO Auto Group.

With Christensen Building Group as the General Contractor, Odi & Son, and A.G.E. Construction worked together to batch and place the concrete with Dally and Associates, the structural design firm, collaborating to ensure the project met the required specifications. The initial pour was successfully batched, placed, and finished like conventional concrete.

"Pioneering the use of a supplementary cement in Texas, like Terra's OPUS SCM, is monumental because it not only matches the performance of traditional SCMs, like fly ash, but also significantly reduces environmental impact without any changes to the conventional workflows of concrete batching and placement," said Mark Christensen from Christensen Building Group. "Decarbonizing construction is a climate imperative, and we're excited to have partners like Terra and indiGO that are committed to making a real impact in Texas and across the industry."

Terra's team of industry veterans is led by Bill Yearsley, with over 40 years of experience in the construction industry, and by Founder and Chief Science Officer DJ Lake, an expert in alternative cementitious materials. Their team recently expanded with the addition of several industry veterans from the building materials sector. Terra was founded in 2015 and has raised $61M in venture capital.

