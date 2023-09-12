Terra CO2 Technology Announces First Commercial-Scale Plant to Decarbonize Cement Production, Signs Definitive Agreement with Asher Materials

We're proud to partner with Terra for our first environmentally friendly plant, making it possible to start building a progressive network of these advanced processing facilities across Texas. Tweet this

Unlike other sustainable cement solutions, many of which are still in the lab phase, Terra's OPUS SCM can scale to meet the immense market demand, making decarbonized concrete a viable, affordable alternative for the industry.

The news comes after Terra recently showcased its real-world performance during a demonstration pour in Houston. The company's OPUS Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) was successfully used in constructing the Porsche Sugar Land dealership, owned by the Indigo Auto Group. The pour marked a pivotal moment, proving that Terra's innovative solutions are field-ready and can seamlessly integrate into practical construction applications.

"The entire Terra team has worked tirelessly to achieve this major milestone – both for Terra and for the industry at large as we move toward our collective goal of decarbonizing cement. We are delighted to have Asher Materials as a valued customer partner, and we look forward to expanding our close relationship to license additional Terra facilities across Texas," said Bill Yearsley, CEO of Terra CO2.

Terra's SCM is a 1:1 replacement of traditional SCMs that does not require any additional RMC infrastructure or cement design investments, creating a win-win for both the environment and the economy. Terra's core technology is a production process that converts inexpensive, abundant, and local silicate rock feedstocks from existing aggregate mines to high-performing, climate-friendly, and cost-competitive cementitious materials. Unlike existing SCMs, OPUS products are precisely engineered and can be manufactured locally in large quantities, minimizing transportation costs, and allowing reliable supply with strict quality control.

Having successfully moved through research and development, piloting, rigorous third-party testing, and now to commercial deployment, Terra's approach is designed to unlock construction decarbonization with no impact on existing mix designs, cost, protocol, or existing procedures.

"From start to finish, we've designed a system to create large-scale impact in the real world. Our game-changing production process converts affordable, abundant, and local raw materials to cementitious material that meets rigorous performance standards," said DJ Lake, Chief Science Officer of Terra CO2. "At Terra, we know that true sustainability will come from deep innovations in materials and technology and not from incremental improvements to the existing cement supply chain."

Terra's partner, Asher Materials, has been working for over a decade, constructing first-of-its-kind industrial facilities focused on sustainability and efficiency. Asher is committed to making the Lone Star State the leader in low-carbon building solutions in the US through their partnership with Terra CO2.

"We're proud to partner with Terra for our first environmentally friendly plant, making it possible to start building a progressive network of these advanced processing facilities across Texas," said Jonathan Green from Asher Materials. "Our vision aligns with Terra's — making low-carbon cement the industry standard, one region at a time. In the coming years, we're committed to transforming Texas into a sustainable, cost-competitive construction leader and establishing a blueprint for other regions."

To ensure the success of this transformative project, Terra has engaged Christensen Building Group's industrial division out of Houston, Texas, to construct the first facility. Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024. The first facility will sit on an established NSG Logistics transload property, underscoring both organizations' commitment to seamless integration and efficient operations.

"The marketplace can expect additional exciting announcements in different geographies over the next few months," continued Yearsley. "The future of sustainable cement is here, and Terra is excited to be leading the charge to market."

To learn more about Terra CO2, please visit: https://terraco2.com/

ABOUT TERRA CO2

Terra CO2 is the scalable low carbon alternative for cement production. Responsible for 8% of the world's CO2 emissions, cement is used in producing concrete, the world's second-most used material after water. Their unique technology allows Terra to create cementitious materials from a wide variety of feedstocks or waste products, dramatically reducing the greenhouse gas emissions caused by cement production. Terra's proprietary Opus suite of cementitious materials is a proven supplement and alternative to Portland cement. Validated by third parties, Terra's materials perform equal to or better than traditional SCM products.

Terra CO2 is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. For more information, please visit: https://terraco2.com/

ABOUT ASHER MATERIALS

Asher Materials has emerged as a leader in low carbon building material solutions, embracing sustainable practices on a grand scale. From incorporating recycled materials to promoting locally sourced options, Asher Materials pioneers eco-friendly construction. With innovation and determination, Asher Materials showcases the power of responsible building choices, inspiring others to follow suit.

Asher Materials is headquartered in Southlake, Texas. For more information, please visit:

https://ashermaterials.com/

