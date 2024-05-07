Terra Dotta Bolsters Advisory Board with the Addition of Global Education Leader Jason Kinnear

Distinguished Associate Dean of Study Abroad and Exchanges at UNC-Chapel Hill Joins Leading EdTech Provider's Advisory Board
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terra Dotta, a leading global engagement education technology provider, today announced that it has appointed Jason Kinnear, Associate Dean of Study Abroad and Exchanges at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, to its Advisory Board. Kinnear joins an accomplished board of international education professionals to support Terra Dotta in its mission to help enable and advance global education.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Jason Kinnear to Terra Dotta's Advisory Board and add his deep expertise in international education and global strategy," said Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta. "He and our other exceptional board members' professional insights and user experiences are invaluable additions to helping inform our strategic roadmap and services."
Kinnear brings over 25 years of experience in global higher education leadership to the board. In his current role at UNC-Chapel Hill, he oversees the strategy and operations of the university's 500+ extensive global programs. His tenure includes the development of award-winning study abroad initiatives and the establishment of key international partnerships, which have contributed significantly to the success of internationalization at UNC-Chapel Hill. Previously he held global education positions at the University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University, and the University of Missouri.
"I've seen firsthand that digital program organization and management are essential to the success and growth of global education programs," said Kinnear. "As a Terra Dotta user for over 20 years and global education advocate, I'm honored to join Terra Dotta's Advisory Board, where I will continue to share my in-market perspective and counsel."
Terra Dotta's Advisory Board consists of a cross-section of higher education professionals committed to global education and engagement.
About Terra Dotta
Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.
Media Contact
Meggan Manson, Y&A for Terra Dotta, 3013716995, [email protected]
SOURCE Y&A for Terra Dotta
Share this article