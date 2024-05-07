Terra Dotta Bolsters Advisory Board with the Addition of Global Education Leader Jason Kinnear

"As a Terra Dotta user for over 20 years and a global education advocate, I'm honored to join Terra Dotta's Advisory Board." --Jason Kinnear, Associate Dean of Study Abroad and Exchanges at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Post this

Kinnear brings over 25 years of experience in global higher education leadership to the board. In his current role at UNC-Chapel Hill, he oversees the strategy and operations of the university's 500+ extensive global programs. His tenure includes the development of award-winning study abroad initiatives and the establishment of key international partnerships, which have contributed significantly to the success of internationalization at UNC-Chapel Hill. Previously he held global education positions at the University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University, and the University of Missouri.

"I've seen firsthand that digital program organization and management are essential to the success and growth of global education programs," said Kinnear. "As a Terra Dotta user for over 20 years and global education advocate, I'm honored to join Terra Dotta's Advisory Board, where I will continue to share my in-market perspective and counsel."

Terra Dotta's Advisory Board consists of a cross-section of higher education professionals committed to global education and engagement.

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.

