Terra Dotta Named 2024 Tech Edvocate Finalist for Best Global EdTech Company

"We are thrilled to be named one of the Global EdTech Company finalists in the 2024 Tech Edvocate Awards," said BethAnne Dorn, vice president of Marketing at Terra Dotta. "As we edge closer to the higher education enrollment cliff, institutions must find new ways to streamline the administration of global education. Terra Dotta is committed to helping improve the program management efficiency of and grow study abroad and international programs."

The Edvocate, a leading news source for EdTech, hosts the annual Tech Edvocate Awards to highlight outstanding EdTech companies, people and products. In addition to online reader voting, finalists and winners are selected by a panel of judges, containing EdTech thought leaders, educators and parents. For more information on the Tech Edvocate Awards and to view the full list of winners and finalists, visit https://www.theedadvocate.org/announcing-the-winners-of-the-2024-te-awards/.

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.

