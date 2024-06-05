Terra Dotta's International Students Survey Affirms the Appeal of a U.S. Education and Reveals Opportunities to Enhance Student Support

"International students are drawn to the U.S. for a multitude of reasons and it's imperative that universities provide support in the search and application process, during their time at the university, as well as post-graduation efforts." – Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta Post this

"International students are drawn to the U.S. for a multitude of reasons and it's imperative that universities provide support in the search and application process, during their time at the university, as well as post-graduation efforts," said Ben Psillas, CEO of Terra Dotta. "By adding more cross-cultural activities, enhancing the post-graduation opportunities and addressing key challenges, institutions can help stand out among current and future international students."

While the students surveyed ultimately chose to study in the U.S., Canada (36%), the UK (25%) and Australia (19%) were also top considerations. International students indicated a focused application process as 60% applied to less than three universities and when it came time to decide, the top factors were the academic programs offered (28%), cost and affordability (20%) and post-graduation placement rates (17%).

International Student Programs Aid Student Success

International students face similar social and academic concerns as U.S. students. The top anticipated challenges among pre-arrival international students are social interactions/making friends and homesickness. This aligns with international students highly valuing new arrival events as 73% say orientation and 63% say welcome social events were the most helpful upon arrival on campus. Once on campus, the top three biggest stressors were the amount of schoolwork, pressure to do well and teaching style, presenting an opportunity for institutions to ensure ongoing international student advising support and programming. Overall, nearly 80% feel moderately or extremely well integrated into campus culture.

Digital Tools Most Popular for Researching Schools

The survey highlights international students' reliance on digital platforms to research university options with 65% of students using university websites to learn about and research schools. Personalized help was also a factor with one-third tapping consulting agents (38%) and relying on university recruiters for information (32%). This trend underscores the importance of a robust online presence and global education partnerships. When asked what the preferred way to communicate with their university, half (49%) of students prefer email and 26% prefer a phone call. Only one in five students cited text messaging for communication with their university.

In-Country Job Prospects Important to International Students

Opportunities for post-graduation are very important to international students as nearly 60% say they plan to seek employment in the U.S. The main challenge international students face following graduation is finding a job, with 43% reporting it is difficult to find an employer willing to sponsor them and/or 41% reporting they have challenges with obtaining work visas due to factors like processing delays. As university policies play a significant role in students' employment aspirations post-graduation, institutional support on career planning and alumni support is critical for international students.

Study Methodology

Findings from Terra Dotta's 2024 International Students Survey came from an online survey of 356 international students studying in the U.S. The survey was conducted by Thrive Analytics in Q1 2024.

To learn more and access the full report, visit https://www.terradotta.com/ebook-international-student-survey-2024.html.

