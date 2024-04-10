Terra Dotta's "Voice of the Students" Survey Reveals Need for More Financial Support to Meet Study Abroad Demand

"Students value study abroad as a global experience that can expand their worldview and it's up to institutions to provide clear and reliable information on their options - including funding." – Ron Carson, CMO of Terra Dotta Post this

Communicating the Value of Study Abroad

Higher ed institutions play a critical role in promoting study abroad opportunities, as more than half of today's students first discover study abroad through their university (e.g., information sessions, orientation, website or marketing), followed by family and friends (32%). Nearly half (47%) of students get their study abroad information from their school's website and the top resources students cited as helpful in selecting a program are dedicated study abroad advisors, a database of student reviews and experiences and program provider info sessions. There is an opportunity for institutions to better connect with students on important program details as more than half of students don't feel completely informed about credit transfer (62%), how to fulfill and align programming to degree requirements (56%) and tuition and financial aid options for study abroad (60%).

Making Study Abroad More Accessible

Improving affordability and sharing financial aid information for study abroad programs is crucial to help grow the number and diversity of students who study abroad. When asked about the top thing institutions could do to make study abroad more accessible, 41% of students said the institution could help them learn about financial aid for study abroad and 30% said to make the process easier. Besides cost, global safety concerns (36%), worried parents (25%) and geopolitical issues (24%) are also prominent factors that might limit the number of students participating in study abroad programs. This is an opportunity for institutions to do more to address safety perceptions and provide communication and alert tools.

Personal Growth a Top Study Abroad Benefit

Study abroad programs have shown to increase students' graduation rates, employability and overall cultural awareness, and the survey concurs as 90% of students indicate study abroad is important for their personal and professional growth. Most students consider problem solving (60%), adaptability (59%) and cross-cultural communication to be career-relevant skills they learn during a study abroad experience. Overall, 83% of students say that studying abroad has an impact on their worldview.

More than one-third of the students interested in study abroad are planning a full semester abroad with the top three destinations being Italy (16%), the UK (12%) and Japan (11%).

Study Methodology

Findings from Terra Dotta's third annual "Study Abroad Survey: The Voice of the Students" came from an online survey conducted by Thrive Analytics. Data collection occurred between January and February 2024 gathering responses from 258 U.S. college students enrolled in a public or private institution.

