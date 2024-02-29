Terra Kaffe Announces Reopening of Orders for TK-02, Their Next-Gen Smart Espresso Machine, After Over 10,000 Units Sold Out

"The demand we have for TK-02 is absolutely unprecedented. With over 10,000 orders and counting, the entire country cannot get enough of TK-02! The coffee-loving world is discovering just how much precision and customization TK-02's proprietary technology enables." — Delaney Doria, VP of Marketing Post this

Since its original announcement in 2023, TK-02 has already been recognized for its impressive design by various respected award bodies, including The Sprudge Design Awards, NTT Data, The International Design Awards, and House Beautiful.

With details designed in direct response to deep insights gathered from their existing installed base, all TK-02 features address a piece of documented customer feedback or further enhance an element customers know and love. Special features of the TK-02 include:

Best-in-Class Precision

Hybrid brew unit to seamlessly and expediently switch between espresso-based drinks & drip coffee.

Automatic grinder adjustment for intelligent grinding for different user-designed espresso profiles and bean types (patent pending).

Larger group head, allowing for brewing of up to 14 grams of ground coffee per drink.

Effortless Enjoyment

Unique level of drink customization (enabled by IoT software).

An external, brushed stainless-steel precision milk frothing dial to adjust aeration.

An intuitive, high-resolution, 5-inch capacitive touch display (the largest on the market).

Self-cleaning capabilities remove the need for manual deep cleans or rinses.

A larger water tank, bean hopper, and waste bin are all achieved with an even smaller overall machine footprint.

Front accessing and loading for all primary touch points. MagSnap connectors for more seamless brewing.

A Handheld Coffee Experience

Another standout feature of TK-02 is its all-new proprietary mobile app that creates even more opportunities for intuitive use. With the app, users can:

Create and save custom espresso and drink profiles that account for different bean types, roast levels, and blends.

View machine-at-a-glance features (cleaning status, bean hopper level, water tank level).

Access a wide range of café-grade pre-programmed drinks.

Update their machine's software and firmware with regular over-the-air (OTA) enhancements.

Set auto sleep/wake timers and automatically brew from bed.

Simply and seamlessly re-order coffee and maintenance supplies.

All TK-02 features are rounded out with a continued commitment to design inspired by the Bauhaus & Die Brücke expressionist movements, bringing sleek simplicity to any decor. With TK-02, coffee drinkers can continue to depend on Terra Kaffe for coffee hardware that delivers the most pleasure from their ritual by removing friction from the coffee-making process.

The TK-02 will launch on backorder pricing at $1,495 and is available online starting today, February 29, at terrakaffe.com.

ABOUT TERRA KAFFE

Terra Kaffe is a coffee brand founded in 2018 by a group of former baristas, coffee farmers, chefs, and technologists, with headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. For its ability to offer at-home coffee makers a level of precision previously only available with industrial, barista-level machines, Terra Kaffe has gained a reputation with coffee industry leaders like Parlor Coffee, Onyx Coffee, Equator Coffee, and other official roaster partners. To date, they've raised just under $20 Million in funding and sell their products in top-tier retailers like Best Buy, Bloomingdales, CB2, Saks, Nordstrom, and more.

