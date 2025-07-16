TerraFauna Journeys Redefines Luxury Travel with Conservation-First Experiences

TerraFauna Journeys introduces a new model of luxury travel rooted in purpose, offering immersive trips where guests join conservationists to protect the planet's wildest places.
DENVER, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new era of purposeful travel begins today with the official launch of TerraFauna Journeys, a conservation-first travel company redefining luxury through immersive, emotionally resonant adventures that reconnect travelers with the wild and their role in protecting it.
With 93% of global travelers now prioritizing responsible and sustainable travel choices, TerraFauna arrives at a time when travelers are seeking deeper meaning, environmental stewardship, and authentic connection in their journeys.
Rooted in the belief that "conservation begins with connection," TerraFauna offers small-group and private journeys co-created with local conservationists, Indigenous leaders, and ecological researchers. These itineraries don't just showcase awe-inspiring ecosystems; they invite guests to actively participate in their protection.
From gorilla trekking in Uganda with wildlife ranger Denis Onyiko and his team to exploring rewilding efforts in Argentina or uncovering biodiversity in Costa Rica, TerraFauna's pilot journeys promise more than adventure. They offer transformation.
"We don't just visit wild places. We partner with the people protecting them," says Ami Jones, founder of TerraFauna Journeys. "Travelers become collaborators in conservation. This is emotional travel. It's travel with impact."
TerraFauna collaborates with recognized organizations such as Australian Geographic Travel, Rewilding Argentina, Rewilding Chile, and Ride 4 a Woman to co-develop every journey, ensuring each experience is deeply rooted in genuine conservation efforts.
A seasoned travel designer with over 15 years in sustainable tourism, Jones founded TerraFauna to turn purpose into practice by combining deep conservation partnerships with transformative guest experiences.
FOUNDING VOYAGERS: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Invitation
To mark its debut, TerraFauna is inviting just 10 travelers to become Founding Voyagers, unlocking lifetime perks, personalized access, and a permanent place in the company's legacy. Benefits include priority booking, impact-linked discounts, exclusive gifts, and a conservation donation in each Voyager's name.
"Founding Voyagers aren't just first in line. They're the first to believe in a better way to travel," adds Jones.
LUXURY, REDEFINED
At TerraFauna, luxury isn't excess. It is access—to untamed beauty, rare wildlife, and the wisdom of those who call these places home. Each journey blends comfort with conscience, offering sustainable meals, intimate lodges, and personalized guidance by expert conservationists.
This is intentional travel. Guests experience immersive stillness alongside meaningful action. They leave not only with memories but with a tangible legacy of regeneration.
UPCOMING JOURNEYS INCLUDE:
- Guardians of the Wild (Uganda) – Gorilla conservation with field rangers
- Roots of the Wild (Argentina) – Rewilding and ecological restoration
- Pulse of the Earth (Australia) – Cultural fire, ancient songlines, and regenerative land care
Details and bookings are available at www.terrafaunajourneys.com.
ABOUT TERRAFAUNA JOURNEYS
TerraFauna Journeys is a new conservation‑first travel company offering small‑group and private trips to the world's most awe‑inspiring wild places. Every itinerary is co‑created with local conservationists and Indigenous leaders to create transformational experiences that leave a legacy rather than a footprint.
