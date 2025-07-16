TerraFauna Journeys Redefines Luxury Travel with Conservation-First Experiences

"We don't just visit wild places—we partner with the people protecting them." – Ami Jones, Founder Post this

Rooted in the belief that "conservation begins with connection," TerraFauna offers small-group and private journeys co-created with local conservationists, Indigenous leaders, and ecological researchers. These itineraries don't just showcase awe-inspiring ecosystems; they invite guests to actively participate in their protection.

From gorilla trekking in Uganda with wildlife ranger Denis Onyiko and his team to exploring rewilding efforts in Argentina or uncovering biodiversity in Costa Rica, TerraFauna's pilot journeys promise more than adventure. They offer transformation.

"We don't just visit wild places. We partner with the people protecting them," says Ami Jones, founder of TerraFauna Journeys. "Travelers become collaborators in conservation. This is emotional travel. It's travel with impact."

TerraFauna collaborates with recognized organizations such as Australian Geographic Travel, Rewilding Argentina, Rewilding Chile, and Ride 4 a Woman to co-develop every journey, ensuring each experience is deeply rooted in genuine conservation efforts.

A seasoned travel designer with over 15 years in sustainable tourism, Jones founded TerraFauna to turn purpose into practice by combining deep conservation partnerships with transformative guest experiences.

FOUNDING VOYAGERS: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Invitation

To mark its debut, TerraFauna is inviting just 10 travelers to become Founding Voyagers, unlocking lifetime perks, personalized access, and a permanent place in the company's legacy. Benefits include priority booking, impact-linked discounts, exclusive gifts, and a conservation donation in each Voyager's name.

"Founding Voyagers aren't just first in line. They're the first to believe in a better way to travel," adds Jones.

LUXURY, REDEFINED

At TerraFauna, luxury isn't excess. It is access—to untamed beauty, rare wildlife, and the wisdom of those who call these places home. Each journey blends comfort with conscience, offering sustainable meals, intimate lodges, and personalized guidance by expert conservationists.

This is intentional travel. Guests experience immersive stillness alongside meaningful action. They leave not only with memories but with a tangible legacy of regeneration.

UPCOMING JOURNEYS INCLUDE:

Details and bookings are available at www.terrafaunajourneys.com.

ABOUT TERRAFAUNA JOURNEYS

TerraFauna Journeys is a new conservation‑first travel company offering small‑group and private trips to the world's most awe‑inspiring wild places. Every itinerary is co‑created with local conservationists and Indigenous leaders to create transformational experiences that leave a legacy rather than a footprint.

Media Contact

The Travel Foundry, TerraFauna Journeys, 1 208-918-0597, [email protected], https://www.terrafaunajourneys.com/

SOURCE TerraFauna Journeys