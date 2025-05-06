TerraPro Solutions Announces Part 2 of its Webinar Series: Mastering Mergers & Acquisitions for Utility Scale Renewable Energy Projects

Paying attention to minute details is critical, the smallest oversight can have deal-breaking consequences. In this webinar series we highlight real-world issues that can cause transactions to fall apart. Most importantly, we illustrate how they can be identified and mitigated. Post this

Registration is now open for Part 2 and Part 3 of the webinar series. Replays will be available for all who register.

M&A Webinar Part 2: Tuesday, May 13th, from 10:00am to 10:30am Pacific Time.

Registration Link: https://hubs.la/Q039jwZN0

M&A Webinar Part 3: Tuesday, August 12th, from 10:00am to 10:30am Pacific Time

Registration link: https://hubs.la/Q039jycN0

About M&A Part 2:

High value deals have complex risks with real estate and title intricacies that can impact project success. Join presenters Kimberlee Centera and Bailie Lohman for Part 2 of this series. They will identify critical local risks, due diligence challenges, and environmental considerations that can impact your deal.

What You'll Learn:

Navigating Local Risks – Understanding mineral rights and regional challenges

Effective Due Diligence Strategies – Managing tight timelines & avoiding delays

Environmental & Site Considerations – Key risks that impact deal viability

Unveiling Hidden Ownership Complexities – Identifying ownership & title red flags

Who should attend:

Renewable energy developers and project owners

Investors and asset managers

Legal and real estate professionals in energy

M&A advisors and consultants

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, president and CEO of TerraPro Solutions is a trailblazer in renewable energy project development, with over 30 years of expertise in de-risking complex utility-scale projects. She has guided Fortune 500 companies, developers, and investors through high-stakes M&A transactions, ensuring projects remain bankable, insurable, and compliant. A recognized thought leader, Kimberlee specializes in real estate, title, and risk mitigation strategies, helping clients navigate the intricate challenges of renewable energy acquisitions and financing. Her deep understanding of title insurance, ALTA surveys, and due diligence makes her a trusted advisor in the industry.

About Bailie Lohman:

Bailie Lohman is a strategic account executive with a keen knowledge of renewable energy real estate, title, land agreements and risk management. At TerraPro Solutions, she partners with developers, investors, and project stakeholders to ensure smooth M&A transactions for utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects. Bailie helps clients navigate complex real estate challenges, ensuring their projects remain bankable and insurable. With expertise in coordinating stakeholders and resolving land-related risks, she is a key resource for project developers and investors looking to secure successful transactions.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

SOURCE TerraPro Solutions