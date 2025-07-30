TerraPro Solutions Announces Part 3 of its Webinar Series: Mastering Mergers & Acquisitions for Utility Scale Renewable Energy Projects

Many clients are eager to purchase good projects, increasing the focus on due diligence, effective collaboration and proactive risk management. This webinar will cover common issues that jeopardize transactions and show how to identify and manage risks. Post this

Join Kimberlee Centera for Part 3 of this series, to identify critical risks and learn how to connect commercial and development teams, assess project valuation with precision, and navigate the risks and opportunities of inheriting existing projects. Register now to secure your spot!

Webinar Part 3: Tuesday, August 5th, from 10:00am to 11:00am Pacific Time

Registration link: https://hubs.la/Q039jycN0

What You'll Learn:

Bridging the Gap – How commercial and development teams can work together for deal success.

Valuation & Timing – Key factors in assessing a project's true worth before acquisition.

Perils & Opportunities of Inheriting Projects – Risks and hidden value in existing assets.

Who should attend:

Renewable energy developers and project owners

Investors and asset managers

Legal and real estate professionals in renewable energy

M&A advisors and consultants

Webinar participants will have access to Part 1 and Part 2 replays.

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, president and CEO of TerraPro Solutions is a trailblazer in renewable energy project development, with over 30 years of expertise in de-risking complex utility-scale projects. She has guided Fortune 500 companies, developers, and investors through high-stakes M&A transactions, ensuring projects remain bankable, insurable, and compliant. A recognized thought leader, Kimberlee specializes in real estate, title, and risk mitigation strategies, helping clients navigate the intricate challenges of renewable energy acquisitions and financing. Her deep understanding of title insurance, ALTA surveys, and due diligence makes her a trusted advisor in the industry.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

SOURCE TerraPro Solutions