TerraPro Solutions CEO Kimberlee Centera to Lead Women in Cleantech & Sustainability (WCS) Workshop on March 19, 2026, at PaintLab, Santa Monica, California

"As leaders in the clean energy transition, we cannot separate innovation from inclusion," said Kimberlee Centera. "If we want bold solutions to climate and infrastructure challenges, we must intentionally build environments where diverse voices are heard and empowered to lead. This workshop is about equipping teams with actionable strategies to lead transformational change."

Hosted at PaintLab, a creative studio and community-centered venue in Santa Monica, the event reflects a shared commitment to fostering connection, creativity, and leadership development.

"We are proud to support events that amplify women's leadership and create space for meaningful dialogue," said Ally Mathieu, PaintLab. "Our mission is to provide an environment where creativity and community intersect, and this workshop embodies exactly that spirit."

Workplace Transformation Begins with Us: Shaping the Workplace of Tomorrow Through Leadership Excellence

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 6:00pm to 8:30pm

Location: PaintLab, 1453 14th Street Suite G, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Tickets: $10 for WCS Members - $20 for Non-Members

To register visit: https://bit.ly/3MyJfNA

"This workshop is part of WCS's ongoing programming to advance women's leadership across the clean energy transition," said Akanksha Mathur, WCS Los Angeles Chapter Chair. "Through year‑round events, mentorship programs, regional chapters, and a growing speaker database, WCS connects members to the skills, networks, and visibility they need to drive change in companies, communities, and policy spaces."

About Kimberlee Centera, President & CEO, TerraPro Solutions:

Kimberee Centera is widely recognized for advancing leadership excellence and inclusive leadership across the industries shaping the energy transition. She is a contributor to North American Clean Energy and POWER Magazine, a guest on leading podcasts, and a frequent presenter at global events for renewable energy professionals. She serves on the board of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), she is a member of Women in Cleantech and Sustainability (WCS), and a mentor for the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program. TerraPro Solutions, a leading renewable energy project development consultancy, has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit: http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About Women in Cleantech & Sustainability (WCS):

Women in Cleantech & Sustainability is a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the advancement of women across the green economy through leadership development, mentorship, and community engagement. Our members range from students and entry-level professionals to Founders, C-Suite executives, and investors. For more information, contact Trish Pinnella, [email protected] or visit: http://www.womencleantechsustainability.org.

