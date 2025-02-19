TerraPro Solutions Launches New Webinar Series: Mastering the Art of Mergers and Acquisitions for Utility Scale Renewable Energy Projects

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become a backbone of growth in the renewable energy industry. High value deals are accelerating, but they come with complex risks, real estate challenges, and title intricacies that can impact project success. Post this

"Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become a backbone of growth in the renewable energy industry," states Kimberlee Centera. "High value deals are accelerating, but they come with complex risks, real estate challenges, and title intricacies that can impact project success."

Join Kimberlee Centera, CEO of TerraPro Solutions, and Bailie Lohman, account executive at TerraPro Solutions, for this expert-led webinar on how to de-risk renewable energy transactions and ensure projects are bankable, insurable and compliant.

Key points include:

Introduction to mergers and acquisition trends in renewable Energy

Why mergers and acquisitions are increasing and key industry drivers

Risk Mitigation Strategies – How to identify and de-risk critical project issues early.

Real Estate and Title Challenges – Avoiding common pitfalls that can derail a deal.

Due Diligence Essentials – What investors and developers must know before closing.

Market Trends and Future Outlook – How shifting policies and industry trends impact M&A.

Who should attend:

Renewable energy developers and project owners

Investors and asset managers

Legal and real estate professionals in energy

M&A advisors and consultants

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, president and CEO of TerraPro Solutions is a trailblazer in renewable energy project development, with over 30 years of expertise in de-risking complex utility-scale projects. She has guided Fortune 500 companies, developers, and investors through high-stakes M&A transactions, ensuring projects remain bankable, insurable, and compliant.

A recognized thought leader, Kimberlee specializes in real estate, title, and risk mitigation strategies, helping clients navigate the intricate challenges of renewable energy acquisitions and financing. Her deep understanding of title insurance, ALTA surveys, and due diligence makes her a trusted advisor in the industry.

About Bailie Lohman:

Bailie Lohman is a strategic account executive with a keen knowledge of renewable energy real estate, title, land agreements and risk management. At TerraPro Solutions, she partners with developers, investors, and project stakeholders to ensure smooth M&A transactions for utility-scale solar, wind, and storage projects.

Bailie helps clients navigate complex real estate challenges, ensuring their projects remain bankable and insurable. Her expertise in coordinating stakeholders and resolving land-related risks makes her a key resource for project developers and investors looking to secure successful transactions.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

Media Contact

Annemarie M Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, 949-237-2906, [email protected], https://terraprosolutions.com/

SOURCE TerraPro Solutions