Terrazzo & Marble Supply Companies Announces Launch of Terroxy RLF

Terroxy RLF meets the International Living Future Institute's requirements for being "Red List Free" and has gone through the rigorous process to become 3rd party verified by Declare Label. Post this

"Terrazzo & Marble Supply is committed to operating in a sustainable manner that respects the environment," said James Bateman, Vice President of the Terrazzo division at T&M. "We know how important healthy building materials are to the Architectural community. Terroxy RLF provides a Red List Free alternative that virtually mimics our current Terroxy product with no changes in installation methods or the finished product appearance. We are proud to offer this Red List Free option as part of our Terroxy line."

By utilizing alternative materials, the Terroxy RLF system is more sustainable than traditional resin, has a reduced carbon footprint, is nonylphenol, and Red List Free. In addition, Terroxy RLF products contain a considerable amount of bio-based content, substantially reducing the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of its raw materials.

Terroxy RLF is the only 3rd party verified poured in place terrazzo system. To learn more about Terroxy RLF and our sustainability initiatives, please visit www.tmsupply.com

About Terrazzo & Marble Supply Companies

For more than 75 years Terrazzo & Marble Supply Companies has provided our customers with the highest quality products and unmatched customer service. Through dedication, passion & hard work, Terrazzo & Marble Supply has established itself as one of the country's elite manufacturer and supplier of the most beautiful terrazzo, stone and resinous solutions imaginable.

As a 100% Employee-Owned company, we take great pride in our business and place the highest value on customer relationships. Our commitment to quality products and services will continue to be a focus as a growing, innovative, and trustworthy company.

