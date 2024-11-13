Terrebonne General Health System and Inflo Health Partner to Enhance Patient Care, Reducing Delays and Improving Outcomes

"At Terrebonne General, we pride ourselves on being a community-driven health system, and our partnership with Inflo Health allows us to stay at the forefront of innovation in patient care." Post this

"At Terrebonne General, we pride ourselves on being a community-driven health system, and our partnership with Inflo Health allows us to stay at the forefront of innovation in patient care," said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO at Terrebonne General Health System. "Our goal is to ensure that patients receive timely, life-saving care. The capabilities and scalability of Inflo Health's advanced technology will help us improve early detection and give our patients the best possible outcomes."

"Terrebonne General is an institution deeply committed to improving patient care through innovation, and we couldn't be prouder to partner with them," said Angela Adams, CEO of Inflo Health. "Our technology identifies radiology follow-up recommendations earlier, and streamlines care pathways to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment. Together, we're not just improving outcomes for patients, but also setting new standards for care in the community."

Lung nodules, which are small masses of tissue in the lungs, are often detected incidentally during imaging. While most are benign, early detection of malignant nodules is critical to preventing the progression of lung cancer. Inflo Health's AI-powered tools will help Terrebonne General more effectively monitor and manage lung nodule follow-up care, ensuring patients are identified and treated more quickly, with fewer delays in care.

The partnership highlights Terrebonne General's ongoing mission to deliver state-of-the-art healthcare services, tailored to the needs of the Bayou Region, while also embracing advancements that improve clinical outcomes. The collaboration between Inflo Health and Terrebonne General marks the beginning of a new era in proactive patient care, with plans to expand the initiative into other areas of disease detection and treatment in the future.

About Inflo Health

Inflo Health intelligently automates radiology imaging follow-up care, resulting in optimized workflows, improved patient outcomes and experience, reducing organizational risk, improving staff efficiency all while driving revenue through recapturing appropriate radiology follow-ups.

By applying radiology-specific, AI-powered language models and advanced natural language processing to identify recommendations for additional imaging (RAIs) and actionable findings, Inflo Health streamlines follow-up through automated tracking, provider and patient communication, orders, scheduling, and follow-up closures. The platform provides real time analytics and tracking and is the only vendor offering dashboards designed specifically for ACR Learning Collaborative participation. Inflo Health integrates with leading EHR systems without adding radiology staff or taxing IT resources, offering a new standard for radiology follow-up care management across all imaging modalities.

About Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a "high tech" and "high touch" style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite. Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,400 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels. Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health, which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare-focused entities across the greater Gulf South region. For more information, please visit www.tghealthsystem.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

