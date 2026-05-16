Terrell, Burks and Sadik Present AI Legalities and Ethics at Rose-Hulman

Jennifer Terrell, Angie Burks and Olgun Sadik led a 6 hour seminar at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on AI Law and Ethics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last March, Prof. Angie Burks of Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and Prof. Jennifer Terrell and Prof. Olgun Sadik of Indiana University's Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering led a 6 hour seminar on AI Legal Liabilities and Ethics at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Prof. Angie Burks, a Visiting Faculty member at the Kelley School of Business and former 12 year faculty member at The Ohio State University's College of Engineering who recently gave an interview on "AI Input and Legal Evidence", led a session on the "Legal Liabilities of Networked Information Technology Communication."

Prof. Jennifer Terrell, a Senior Lecturer and former Luddy Director of Undergraduate Studies for Informatics, presented "AI and the Ethical Decision Making Process." Prof. Olgun Sadik, also a Luddy School Senior Lecturer and globally recognized AI educator, led a two hour talk on "AI Ethical Issues and Effective Implementation within the Practice of Engineering Education."

Prof. Angie Burks said, "It was an exciting cross-collaboration between Kelley, Luddy and Rose-Hulman. As AI develops it's imperative that we teach and learn from a multi-disciplinary approach.

Engineers are increasingly becoming legally liable for poor ethical decisions communicated through networked information technology. With a reliance on emails, texts, chats and an increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a thought partner, it's imperative that engineers understand ethical issues, decision making pathways and how AI usage and digital communication creates legal evidence."

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SOURCE AI, Law and Ethics