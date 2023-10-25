TerreStar Solutions Inc. and Skylo Technologies Inc. partner on direct-to-device satellite communications throughout Canada

"Skylo will augment TerreStar's satellite and spectrum, integration services and operational support, allowing us to accelerate our efforts to offer mobile satellite communication services directly to Canadians' smartphones and other devices," said Jacques Leduc, TerreStar Solutions Inc. Post this

"Skylo will augment TerreStar's satellite and spectrum with the required NTN vRAN infrastructure, integration services and operational support, allowing us to accelerate our efforts to offer mobile satellite communication services directly to Canadians' smartphones and other devices," said Jacques Leduc, President and CEO of TerreStar Solutions Inc. "75% of the Canadian landmass is not serviced by cellular and many Canadians who live and work near service boundaries experience service gaps. We have built a unique open network architecture, and our entire team is determined to achieve our vision of working with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to keep everyone connected, anywhere in Canada, by making satellite technology available to all in an affordable and sustainable way," added Leduc.

"By joining TerreStar's satellite expertise and Skylo's network technology, we are enabling a range of applications that cater to modern societal and environmental needs: from mobile messaging platforms ensuring the safety of civilians and first responders, to agricultural innovations like cattle tracking, or environmental sensors for soil and weather monitoring," said Parth Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylo. Utilities also benefit through advanced monitoring and metering applications. Furthermore, security applications designed for government and enterprise sectors, coupled with live asset tracking which can now transition seamlessly between terrestrial cellular and satellite, provides an immediate path for ubiquitous connectivity.

About TerreStar Solutions:

TerreStar Solutions Inc. is a Canadian mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere in Canada communication a reality. The Company is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services.‥Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and mobile satellite spectrum, TerreStar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada's most remote regions through its Strigo Mobile Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company's strong sense of responsibility towards the welfare and progress of the communities it serves.

For more information, visit www.strigo.ca

About Skylo:

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech

