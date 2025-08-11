Terri Borras Joins Operation Homefront's National Board of Directors

"I have immense pride in the men and women who serve our nation with courage and integrity. Their ability to serve and to thrive after service depends on the strength and stability of their families," said Borras. Post this

"I have immense pride in the men and women who serve our nation with courage and integrity. Their ability to serve and to thrive after service depends on the strength and stability of their families," said Borras. "Through my work on the Operation Homefront board, I look forward to championing programs and partnerships that ensure every military family has the support, resources, and recognition they've earned."

As a member of the Operation Homefront Board of Directors, Borras will provide insight to an organization providing more than $40 million annually in impactful programming to tens of thousands of military families facing financial hardships, particularly as they transition out of service back to their civilian communities.

"On behalf of our entire board, I am happy to welcome Terri to Operation Homefront," said Angelo Lombardi, Chair of Operation Homefront's Board of Directors. "Her incredible expertise and significant dedication to serving our nation will be invaluable in providing direction as we work together to positively impact America's military families for decades to come."

About Terri Borras

Brig. Gen. Aida Teresa Borras recently completed her assignment as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G2 (Intelligence), Headquarters Department of the Army on 31 July 2025. Borras enlisted in the Army in 1985. During her enlisted career, she served as an intelligence Soldier in the Combined Field Army (Republic of Korea-U.S.), the 96th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), the 1st Special Operations Command (Airborne), the Special Forces Command (Airborne) and participated in combat operations during Operation Just Cause.

In 1992, she was selected for the Army's Green to Gold Program and graduated two years later from The George Washington University. She was also a distinguished military graduate from the Georgetown University ROTC Program and received her commission as a second lieutenant in the Military Intelligence Corps in 1994. Following completion of the Military Intelligence Officer Basic Course, she was assigned to Detachment O, Foreign Intelligence Activity; the Joint Analysis Center; and the Intelligence & Security Command. Borras transitioned to the Army Reserve in the year 2000. She joined the 3431st Military Intelligence Group as a senior intelligence officer providing intelligence support to information operations. In 2001, she was assessed into the AGR Program as a dual track military intelligence and information operations officer.

Command assignments include: Deputy Commanding General, Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF); Commanding General, Military Intelligence Readiness Command; Brigade Commander, Army Reserve Operational Activity; Battalion Commander, North Central Army Reserve Intelligence Support Center; Battalion Commander, Army Reserve Element at the 1st Information Operations Command (Land); Company Commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, INSCOM Support Battalion (Provisional); and Platoon Leader, Delta Company, 629th Military Intelligence Battalion (CEWI), Maryland National Guard.

Staff assignments include: Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2 (Intelligence), HQDA; Director, Commander's Action Group for the Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command; Director, G-39 (Cyber and Information Operations Directorate), Office of the Chief, Army Reserve; Joint Information Operations Planner, Multinational Force – Iraq staff during Operation Iraqi Freedom; Executive Officer & Operations Officer, Northeast Cyber Protection Center; Deputy Operations Officer, Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade; and Intelligence Watch Officer, Joint Analysis Center.

Borras holds an executive certificate in Leading Data-enabled Organizations from MIT's Sloan School of Management; an executive certificate in national security management from Syracuse University; a masters degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College; a masters degree in education management from Strayer University, and a baccalaureate degree in international affairs from The George Washington University. She is also a graduate of the National Defense University's CAPSTONE executive program for general officers.

Borras' awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit (3 oak leaf clusters), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (4 oak leaf clusters), the Army Commendation Medal (3 oak leaf clusters), the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal (1 silver oak leaf), the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Korea Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Bronze Hour Glass, the Overseas Service Medal, the Senior Parachutists Badge and the Knowlton Award.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

