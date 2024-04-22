Terril Terminal Agronomy Facility Expansion Phase One Completed in Time for Spring 2024 Planting Season by Gales Design & Consulting

"The completion of Phase One of the Terril expansion in time for the spring planting marks a significant milestone for Pro Cooperative. We are proud to have played a key role in this project, which will enhance operational capabilities and support farmers during this critical period," -Jim Gales. Post this

"The completion of Phase One of the Terril Terminal expansion in time for the spring planting season marks a significant milestone for Pro Cooperative and the farming community," said Jim Gales, Co-Owner of Gales Design & Consulting. "We are proud to have played a key role in this project, which will undoubtedly enhance operational capabilities and support farmers during this critical period."

The Terril Terminal Agronomy Facility Expansion includes a range of state-of-the-art features aimed at improving efficiency and service for agricultural producers. The new seed and chemical warehouse, combined with the liquid fertilizer capabilities, will provide enhanced storage and mixing capabilities, allowing farmers to access essential agronomy products conveniently.

Notable highlights of the completed Phase One include:

• New seed and chemical warehouse with advanced storage solutions

• One-and-a-half million-gallon liquid Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) tank

• Two load-out bays for efficient truck loading, including one 24-hour bay

Pro Cooperative's investment in this expansion reflects its commitment to supporting local farmers and enhancing their overall experience within the facility. The upgraded infrastructure will streamline operations, scale processes, and offer modernized amenities to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural community.

The successful completion of Phase One of the Terril Terminal Agronomy Facility Expansion showcases the skill and commitment not only of Gales Design & Consulting but also of the professionals, contractors, and vendors involved. From design to execution, each contributor played a vital role in overcoming challenges and ensuring the project's success.

Key Professionals, Contractors, And Vendors Involved In The Project Include:

• Schoelerman Contracting

• Precision Liquid Construction & Tank

• Baker Electric

• Anderson Drainage & Excavation

• Kahler Automation

• Mulder Engineering INC

• Steve Swift Consulting

• VAA ENGINEERING

• Parallel Ag

As Phase One concludes successfully, Gales Design & Consulting remains dedicated to delivering excellence in construction consultation and management. The firm looks forward to the continued progress of the Terril Terminal Agronomy Facility Expansion and its positive impact on the region's farming sector.

About Gales Design & Consulting:

Gales Design & Consulting is known for its innovative approach to construction management, centered around truly understanding and meeting clients' specific needs. By combining project management expertise with a strong focus on client priorities, the company delivers tailor-made solutions from project inception to completion. Through careful planning, budgeting, risk assessment, and diligent oversight, Gales Design & Consulting ensures projects stay on track, minimizing potential delays and completing projects within budget. This commitment to excellence results in successful project outcomes and a seamless experience for clients, setting a new standard in construction management services.

Media Contact

Michelle Sandstrom, Media Liaison, Gales Design & Consulting, 1 (469) 770-3104, [email protected], https://galesdesign.com

SOURCE Gales Design & Consulting