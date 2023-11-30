Terror Victims poem: 'If I Die Before My time' recorded as a song by Rabbi Ruvi New of Boca Beach Chabad

Rabbi Ruvi New of Boca Beach Chabad is honored to release "Adi's Song," a poignant musical tribute to Adi Baruch, a courageous young woman who volunteered to rejoin the army and tragically lost her life to a rocket attack. The song is based on a moving poem found on Adi's computer, in which she expressed her desire for others to celebrate life in the face of adversity. Rabbi Ruvi New collaborated with Adi's parents, who graciously permitted the recording of this touching song. A portion of the song's proceeds will be donated to a charitable cause in Adi's memory. "Adi's Song" is now available on various digital platforms for all to cherish and remember Adi's indomitable spirit.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a touching tribute to the indomitable spirit of Adi Baruch, Rabbi Ruvi New of Boca Beach Chabad is humbled to announce the release of a heartfelt song titled "Adi's Song." This emotional composition is based on a poignant poem written by Adi Baruch, may her memory be a blessing (OBM), a courageous 22-year-old who volunteered to rejoin the army. Tragically, she was taken from us by a rocket attack as she approached Sderot.
Adi's Legacy:
Adi Baruch's unwavering determination and zest for life were evident in her final message to the world. She left behind a heartfelt poem in Hebrew, beginning with the words, "and I, if I die before my time, I want you to celebrate life." Her words, filled with hope and resilience, serve as a testament to her extraordinary character.
A Song of Remembrance:
Rabbi Ruvi New had the privilege of meeting Adi's parents in Israel shortly after the Shiva - mourning period. With their permission and deep appreciation for their daughter's legacy, Rabbi New recorded "Adi's Song." The song is a poignant and moving interpretation of Adi's powerful words, set to music that captures the essence of her message.
Release and Availability:
"Adi's Song" is now available for streaming and download on various digital platforms, allowing listeners to connect with Adi's spirit and legacy through music. The song serves as a tribute not only to Adi but also to all those who have faced adversity with courage and hope.
Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA4cS4aT4vk&ab_channel=StormTheWorldTV
Audio Streaming:
https://songwhip.com/ruvinew/adis-song-%D7%94%D7%A9%D7%99%D7%A8-%D7%A9%D7%9C-%D7%A2%D7%93%D7%99
Lyrics: Adi Baruch A'H
Composed by: Yitzy Waldner
Vocals Recorded at: Palm Beach Sound Studios
Sound Engineer: Chuck Hemann
Arranged and Produced by: Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry
Strings performance/cello & string arrangement by Yoed Nir, recorded at Yoed Nir's Studios
Graphics and Video Production: Asher Essebag
