Terror Victims poem: 'If I Die Before My time' recorded as a song by Rabbi Ruvi New of Boca Beach Chabad

Adi Baruch's unwavering determination and zest for life were evident in her final message to the world. She left behind a heartfelt poem in Hebrew, beginning with the words, "and I, if I die before my time, I want you to celebrate life." Her words, filled with hope and resilience, serve as a testament to her extraordinary character.

A Song of Remembrance:

Rabbi Ruvi New had the privilege of meeting Adi's parents in Israel shortly after the Shiva - mourning period. With their permission and deep appreciation for their daughter's legacy, Rabbi New recorded "Adi's Song." The song is a poignant and moving interpretation of Adi's powerful words, set to music that captures the essence of her message.

Release and Availability:

"Adi's Song" is now available for streaming and download on various digital platforms, allowing listeners to connect with Adi's spirit and legacy through music. The song serves as a tribute not only to Adi but also to all those who have faced adversity with courage and hope.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA4cS4aT4vk&ab_channel=StormTheWorldTV

Audio Streaming:

https://songwhip.com/ruvinew/adis-song-%D7%94%D7%A9%D7%99%D7%A8-%D7%A9%D7%9C-%D7%A2%D7%93%D7%99

Lyrics: Adi Baruch A'H

Composed by: Yitzy Waldner

Vocals Recorded at: Palm Beach Sound Studios

Sound Engineer: Chuck Hemann

Arranged and Produced by: Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry

Strings performance/cello & string arrangement by Yoed Nir, recorded at Yoed Nir's Studios

Graphics and Video Production: Asher Essebag

