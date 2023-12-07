Terry Walkerly Grows Filta Franchise Business to $8 Million Via Strategic Territory Expansion in Northern Ohio and Greater Pittsburgh

"By expanding our footprint into Pittsburgh recently and adding FiltaClean, our new deep cleaning service, we will organically double our revenue in the next three years. We will continue to look for expansion opportunities within a three- to five-hour radius from our locations." Post this

"We have grown our business by providing exceptional and consistent service not only to our customers but within our team. When you incorporate a culture of excellence and respect with the team, customer and environment, it's a real win for all," said Terry Walkerly. "By expanding our footprint into Pittsburgh recently and adding FiltaClean, our new deep cleaning service, we will organically double our revenue in the next three years. We will continue to look for expansion opportunities within a three- to five-hour radius from our locations."

Nationwide, the Filta network serves customers ranging from single and chain restaurants to commercial kitchens inside hospitals, hotels, groceries, universities, casinos, business facilities, stadiums (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAA, etc.), and more. Walkerly's customer roster includes Great Lakes Brewing Company, Savour Hospitality Group, Barrio Tacos, Cleveland Metroparks, the Toledo Zoo, Carnegie Mellon University, Whole Foods Market locations and many others.

The cornerstone of Walkerly's success has been the FiltaFry service. This pioneering microfiltration solution for cooking oil and fryer management not only provides Filta customers unmatched quality and improved economics, it ensures repeat revenues for independent franchise owners. FiltaFry has been a vital factor fueling Walkerly's consistent expansion and now FiltaClean will build on that.

Walkerly's vision for the future is ambitious yet compelling. Fueled with knowledge, expertise, and the steady and measured expansion model he has perfected during the last 16 years, he aims to catapult success in the Northern Ohio and Greater Pittsburgh markets.

"Terry's forward-thinking approach aligns seamlessly with Filta's overall franchise growth," said Filta VP of Franchise Development Rob Totten. "Our nationwide system surged from $16 million in annual system sales in 2013 to more than $100 million today, development we can attribute largely to individual owners and entrepreneurs like Terry who lead our growth trajectory."

About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Filta has recycled nearly 1 billion pounds of used cooking oil into biodiesel, significantly reducing the impact of waste fryer oil on the environment. For every gallon of biodiesel put into use, Filta prevents 16 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands(AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool, prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain, and uses steam to sanitize kitchens with FiltaClean. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.filtafranchise.com for franchise development opportunities.

Media Contact

