Tesery Data Insights: Unveiling the Top Five Accessory Trends Among Tesla New Model Y Juniper Owners

"As the Tesla New Model Y Juniper rolls out globally, we've observed new characteristics in the demand for personalized and functional accessories from this generation of Model Y owners," said Rio, CMO at Tesery.com. "Through in-depth analysis of our platform's big data, we can not only anticipate market direction but also provide Tesla owners with high-quality, innovative solutions that genuinely meet their needs. This report reflects our commitment to being an industry thought leader and growing with our customers."

Based on Tesery's latest data analysis, Tesla New Model Y Juniper owners exhibit five significant trends in their accessory choices:

1. Screen Protector Tempered Film: Protecting the Core Touch Experience

Tesla's central feature is its large infotainment touchscreen. New Model Y Juniper owners prioritize protecting this screen from scratches, fingerprints, and glare. Sales of screen protector tempered films consistently rank high, indicating that owners want to ensure screen clarity and longevity while enjoying the technological feel. Tesery offers high-transparency, anti-glare, anti-fingerprint, and easy-to-install professional tempered films, providing owners with a lossless touch experience and lasting protection.

2. Storage Box Series: Bidding Farewell to Clutter

Despite Tesla's minimalist interior design, owners often find pain points with the layering and organization of in-car storage space. Demand for center console organizer trays, armrest storage box organizers, and hidden armrest storage boxes is strong. Owners tend to choose storage solutions that maximize space utilization and seamlessly integrate with the original vehicle design. Tesery's meticulously designed storage box series aims to optimize limited interior space, offering discreet and organized storage to help owners eliminate clutter and enhance driving convenience.

3. Phone Holders: Ensuring Device Safety and Convenience While Driving

As smartphones play an increasingly vital role in daily driving, New Model Y Juniper owners have a significant demand for safe, stable, and unobtrusive phone holders. They seek solutions that can securely hold their phone while allowing for easy access and charging. Tesery's phone holder products focus on integration with Tesla's interior, offering various mounting options (e.g., dashboard-mounted, air vent-mounted) to ensure the phone remains secure while driving without affecting visibility or operation.

4. Sun Protection Products: Combating Heat, Safeguarding Comfort

Tesla's iconic panoramic glass roof and large front windshield offer an expansive view but also mean increased sun exposure and heat buildup in the cabin. Owners are generally concerned about high temperatures and UV rays inside the car during summer, leading to high demand for efficient roof sunshades and front windshield sunshade kits. Tesery provides sun protection products made with advanced thermal insulation materials (such as graphene technology), precisely customized to effectively block heat and harmful UV rays, ensuring a cool and comfortable interior environment while protecting the interior from sun damage.

5. CarPlay Box: Expanding Entertainment and Connectivity Experience

While Tesla offers a powerful built-in infotainment system, some owners prefer the interface and ecosystem of CarPlay/Android Auto. There is significant interest in CarPlay box products that can seamlessly integrate these functions into Tesla's native screen. Tesery's CarPlay boxes are designed to provide a stable and smooth wireless connection experience, allowing owners to enjoy their familiar navigation, music, and communication apps on the Tesla big screen, further enriching driving pleasure and convenience.

About Tesery.com:

Tesery.com is a leading online retailer dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative accessories for Tesla owners worldwide. We are committed to enhancing the Tesla driving and ownership experience, offering a curated selection of products across interior, exterior, technology, and convenience categories. Tesery has earned the widespread trust of global Tesla owners through its exceptional product design, stringent quality control, and customer-first service philosophy.

