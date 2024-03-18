Tesla City Stories Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Live Vintage Radio Theater with Special One-Night-Only Performance on April 5

"For 10 years, Tesla City Stories has been one of the most entertaining, unique nights out in Portland, and we will pull out all the stops for this anniversary show." --Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer of Tesla City Stories Post this

"This anniversary show will take our audience to a place they've never been before. It is a special presentation of the Tesla Broadcasting Company's sci-fi program 'Other Worlds,' which will transport our talented cast to 145,000,000 B.C." said Brendan Jones, Director of Tesla City Stories. "It's a time travel jaunt full of prehistoric thrills called 'The Pangea Paradox' featuring Professor Fugate and his sidekicks Anne and Gil that will have the audience on the edge of their seats and rolling in the aisles."

"For 10 years, Tesla City Stories has been one of the most entertaining, unique nights out in Portland, and we will pull out all the stops for this anniversary show," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer of Tesla City Stories "Over the past decade, we have performed dozens of unique shows based on more than 100 scripts that feature the thrills, chills, romance and adventure of programs from the Golden Age of Radio. But this anniversary show will be our biggest one yet!"

Tickets are on sale now for Tesla City Stories' 10th Anniversary show.

Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:

One show only on Friday, April 5th at 7:30 pm.

Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00 - $34.99

$5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program

The show is suitable for all ages

Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission

For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer at 503-752-3850 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Jerry Chrisman, Tesla City Stories, 1 503-752-3850, [email protected], www.teslatix.com

