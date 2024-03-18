Tesla City Stories Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Live Vintage Radio Theater with Special One-Night-Only Performance on April 5

Anniversary Show Marks Major Milestone for One of Portland's Longest-Standing Live Theater Organizations
PORTLAND, Ore., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 5th, Tesla City Stories will celebrate a decade of turning the clock back to 1944 with a special 10th anniversary performance of its 1940s-style Live Vintage Radio Show Onstage at The Old Church Concert Hall in Portland.
The Tesla City Stories is a monthly live recreation of the golden days of radio featuring vintage scripts of the Tesla Broadcasting Company (TBC) from the 1940s. Performances feature a world-class cast that performs in vintage clothes, live Foley sound effects, musical guests that perform period music, and much more. This 10th anniversary show will feature a first for Tesla City Stories: A thrilling and hilarious time travel saga that will transport the audience back to the Cretaceous Period. This unforgettable trip back in time will be happening for one night only!
"This anniversary show will take our audience to a place they've never been before. It is a special presentation of the Tesla Broadcasting Company's sci-fi program 'Other Worlds,' which will transport our talented cast to 145,000,000 B.C." said Brendan Jones, Director of Tesla City Stories. "It's a time travel jaunt full of prehistoric thrills called 'The Pangea Paradox' featuring Professor Fugate and his sidekicks Anne and Gil that will have the audience on the edge of their seats and rolling in the aisles."
"For 10 years, Tesla City Stories has been one of the most entertaining, unique nights out in Portland, and we will pull out all the stops for this anniversary show," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer of Tesla City Stories "Over the past decade, we have performed dozens of unique shows based on more than 100 scripts that feature the thrills, chills, romance and adventure of programs from the Golden Age of Radio. But this anniversary show will be our biggest one yet!"
Tickets are on sale now for Tesla City Stories' 10th Anniversary show.
Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:
- One show only on Friday, April 5th at 7:30 pm.
- Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201
- Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00-$34.99
- $5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program
- The show is suitable for all ages
- Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission
For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer at 503-752-3850 or [email protected].
[email protected]
