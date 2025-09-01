Tesla City Stories Kicks Off 11th Year of Stage Performances with New Adventures of All-Female 1940s Fighting Squadron Who Were Unsung Heroes of WWII

"Please join us for an unforgettable night about something we all need to hear right now: heroes still exist, justice will be served, and fascism will be defeated!" --Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer of Tesla City Stories Post this

Tesla City Stories' season premiere at The Old Church Concert Hall in Portland will include two connected episodes about the Harpy Squadron. This all-female fighting force features women from five different nations with a single goal: defeat the fascists threatening to take over the world!

The two episodes featured in this performance include:

"One of Our Rainclouds is Missing" – First up is an episode of "Harpy Squadron" from a script not performed since the 1940s. In this fast-paced adventure, our fierce female flying force uncovers a top-secret Nazi weapons research facility but returns to their roost without one of their own! Has one of our heroes been captured by the enemy?

"The Brains of the Operation" – The Harpies' story continues in a long-lost episode of the 1940s espionage action show "Osprey 6." U.S. super-spy Trace Allen has been ordered by the Office of Strategic Protocols to drop between enemy lines and ensure the Nazis don't recover the downed Harpy Squadron fighter. His order: accomplish this mission by any means necessary. Will Trace successfully reunite the Harpy Squadron to fight for justice once again?

"We are so excited to kick off our new season of live vintage radio shows on stage with two newly-discovered 1940s scripts featuring this squadron of all-female fighter pilots who broke barriers while breaking through the defenses of the Axis Powers in WWII," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer.

Chrisman added: "For the past two seasons, our performances of long-lost episodes of the 'Harpy Squadron' radio show have been our most popular of the year, with sellout audiences and rave reviews. We have discovered two more scripts from the 1940s that were presumed lost to history, and that means the Harpy Squadron will once again fly for freedom on September 12. Please join us for an unforgettable night about something we all need to hear right now: heroes still exist, justice will be served, and fascism will be defeated!"

Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:

One show only on Friday, September 12th at 7:30 pm .

at . Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave in Portland, Oregon

Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00 - $34.99

- $5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program

tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program The show is suitable for all ages

Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission

For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer at 503-752-3850 or [email protected].

New Season of Tesla City Stories Podcast Is Coming!

Tesla City Stories will also launch a new season of its podcast in September, featuring more episodes of your favorite characters' stories that you can listen to anywhere and anytime. The podcast will be available on Google, Apple, Spotify, Amazon and other major podcast platforms. For more information, visit www.teslacitystories.com.

About Tesla City Stories:

The Tesla City Stories is a monthly night of vintage radio comedy/drama live onstage – straight outta 1944. Laughs, chills, romance, danger, eats, beverages, live Foley/sound F/X, 1940's live music, prizes, audience participation.

Beginning April 6, 2014, we at The Tesla City Stories have been presenting an evening of live "radio" theater derived from the recently uncovered archives of the ultra-obscure Tesla Broadcasting Company (1943-1945). It's "pop archaeology" as performance art, or, more simply, a fun night of vintage entertainment! The shows of the TBC run the gamut from sitcom to thriller, from mystery to romantic-comedy, with forays into westerns, sci-fi and horror to boot. But all of these shows, regardless of genre, are tied to the fictional locale of Tesla City. That's part of what makes the output of the TBC so unique and sought-after by historians and collectors.

For more information, visit www.teslacitystories.com.

Media Contact

Rich Miller, Tesla City Stories, 1 303-877-3966, [email protected], www.teslacitystories.com

SOURCE Tesla City Stories