Tesla City Stories Launches Season 8 of Its Live Vintage Radio Theater Performances on Sept 15

"On September 15th, we will turn back the clock to 1944 with an incredibly fun night of live radio on stage with this one-night-only performance," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer Tweet this

This high-flying radio drama promises to engage audiences with unique storytelling in the style of the golden age of radio. It will include live period music, audience participation, and a real live Foley artist who makes sound effects just like they did on the radio nearly a century ago.

"On September 15th, we will turn back the clock to 1944 with an incredibly fun night of live radio on stage with this one-night-only performance," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer. "For years, we have performed sold-out shows to audiences with people from across the Pacific Northwest, ranging in age from 6 to 100. Season 8 is our most exciting ever, with special shows and surprises each month. And we start off with a major bang with this story about five women turning the tide of the war. This is Portland's most unique night out, and we can't wait to see you there."

Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:

One show only on Friday, September 15th, 2023 at 7:30 pm .

at . Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave

Portland, OR 97201.

Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00 - $34.99 .

- . $5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program.

tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program. The show is suitable for all ages.

Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission.

For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer at 503-752-3850 or [email protected]

Media Contact

Rich Miller, Miller Strategic Communications, 1 3038773966, [email protected], Miller Strategic Communications

SOURCE Tesla City Stories