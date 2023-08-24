Tesla City Stories Launches Season 8 of Its Live Vintage Radio Theater Performances on Sept 15

Season 8 Begins with Special Performance of Radio Drama about Women Fighter Pilots in WWII, Featuring Vintage Clothes, Live Foley Sound FX and More
TIGARD, Ore., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for the highly anticipated return of The Tesla City Stories, an original Portland production that has performed sold-out shows in the Rose City for nearly a decade. The Tesla City Stories is Live Vintage Radio Theater Onstage – a monthly live recreation of the golden days of radio featuring vintage scripts of the Tesla Broadcasting Company (TBC) from the 1940s. Tickets are on sale now for the Season 8 premiere on September 15 at The Old Church Concert Hall in Portland.
The premier will feature a first for The Tesla City Stories: two episodes of "Harpy Squadron," a corker of a tale about five female fighter pilots who heroically break barriers while they break through the defenses of the Axis powers. The women from five different nations have a single goal: fight the Germans. But they are grounded by orders which prevent them from participating in active combat. In the spirit of Oregon's own Rosie the Riveter, the pilots declare "We can do it!" and go on a rogue mission to help the Allies win the War. Flying a trio of experimental planes "liberated" from the RAF, these trailblazing women become the Allies' secret weapon and the Axis' greatest fear.
This high-flying radio drama promises to engage audiences with unique storytelling in the style of the golden age of radio. It will include live period music, audience participation, and a real live Foley artist who makes sound effects just like they did on the radio nearly a century ago.
"On September 15th, we will turn back the clock to 1944 with an incredibly fun night of live radio on stage with this one-night-only performance," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer. "For years, we have performed sold-out shows to audiences with people from across the Pacific Northwest, ranging in age from 6 to 100. Season 8 is our most exciting ever, with special shows and surprises each month. And we start off with a major bang with this story about five women turning the tide of the war. This is Portland's most unique night out, and we can't wait to see you there."
Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:
- One show only on Friday, September 15th, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
- Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97201.
- Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00-$34.99.
- $5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program.
- The show is suitable for all ages.
- Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission.
For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer at 503-752-3850 or [email protected]
