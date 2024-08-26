Tesla City Stories Launches Season 9 with Special Performance Featuring Two New Action-Adventures Featuring WWII's Most Daring Women Fighter Pilots

"Ever since the Harpy Squadron re-debuted last year after 80 years in obscurity, we've gotten nonstop requests for their return. ...[N]ow the wait is over for more of their incredible adventures." --Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer of The Tesla City Stories Post this

The September 13 performance will feature two Harpy Squadron episodes that are being performed for the first time in 81 years:

"A Cuckoo in the Eagle's Nest" – Upon returning to their new island base following a successful mission, what could our heroic pilots possibly have to worry about? How about a mysterious stowaway, a thoroughly unamused RAF, and a betrayal from within!

"Der Stillesturm?" – Allied bases across Europe are being targeted by a mysterious squadron of black planes that make absolutely no noise as they attack! Have the Nazis developed their own fantastically advanced fighters? Has the Harpy Squadron finally met its match?

"Ever since the Harpy Squadron re-debuted last year after 80 years in obscurity, we've gotten nonstop requests for their return. That performance last year featuring the Harpy Squadron was our most popular show of 2023, and now the wait is over for more of their incredible adventures," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer. "See us at the Old Church Concert Hall on September 13 for a memorable night with some of WWII's greatest heroes."

Tickets are on sale now for the Season 9 Premiere.

Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:

One show only on Friday, September 13th at 7:30 pm .

at . Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave in Portland, Oregon .

. Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00 - $34.99 .

- . $5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program.

tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program. The show is suitable for all ages.

Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission.

For further information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact: Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer at 503-752-3850 or [email protected]

