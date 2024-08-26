Tesla City Stories Launches Season 9 with Special Performance Featuring Two New Action-Adventures Featuring WWII's Most Daring Women Fighter Pilots

One-Night-Only Performance on September 13 at The Old Church Concert Hall Kicks off Biggest Season of Tesla City Stories' 1940s-Style Live Vintage Radio Onstage
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On September 13th, Tesla City Stories will kick off its 9th Season of Live Vintage Radio Show Onstage with a special one-night-only performance at The Old Church Concert Hall in Portland. The performance will feature the return of characters that divebombed into fans' hearts for the first time in 1943: The Harpy Squadron, five female fighter pilots who heroically break barriers while they break through the defenses of the Axis powers. This all-female fighting force features women from five different nations with a single goal: fight the Germans.
The Tesla City Stories is a monthly live recreation of the golden days of radio featuring vintage scripts of the Tesla Broadcasting Company (TBC) from the 1940s. Performances feature a world-class cast that performs in vintage clothes, live Foley sound effects, musical guests that perform period music, and much more.
The September 13 performance will feature two Harpy Squadron episodes that are being performed for the first time in 81 years:
- "A Cuckoo in the Eagle's Nest" – Upon returning to their new island base following a successful mission, what could our heroic pilots possibly have to worry about? How about a mysterious stowaway, a thoroughly unamused RAF, and a betrayal from within!
- "Der Stillesturm?" – Allied bases across Europe are being targeted by a mysterious squadron of black planes that make absolutely no noise as they attack! Have the Nazis developed their own fantastically advanced fighters? Has the Harpy Squadron finally met its match?
"Ever since the Harpy Squadron re-debuted last year after 80 years in obscurity, we've gotten nonstop requests for their return. That performance last year featuring the Harpy Squadron was our most popular show of 2023, and now the wait is over for more of their incredible adventures," said Jerry Chrisman, Executive Producer. "See us at the Old Church Concert Hall on September 13 for a memorable night with some of WWII's greatest heroes."
Tickets are on sale now for the Season 9 Premiere.
Performance Date, Location, Time and Tickets:
- One show only on Friday, September 13th at 7:30 pm.
- Performed at The Old Church Concert Hall at 1422 SW 11th Ave in Portland, Oregon.
- Tickets available at www.TeslaTix.com, $22.00-$34.99.
- $5 tickets available for those who participate in the Regional Arts & Culture Council's "Arts for All" program.
- The show is suitable for all ages.
- Runtime is approximately 2 hours with intermission.
