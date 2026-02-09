Tesoro VC and Parallel Works Partner to Support AI + Semiconductor Accelerator Startups with Scalable HPC and GPU Compute

Provides early-stage startups with access to robust compute capabilities, supporting innovation and growth Post this

"By combining advanced HPC and GPU infrastructure with structured technical enablement, this partnership helps accelerator startups move more quickly from experimentation to real-world application," said Matthew Shaxted, Founder and CEO of Parallel Works. "Whether they're designing next-generation semiconductors, training AI models, or running complex simulations, startups can focus on innovation without being slowed down by infrastructure challenges."

Tesoro's Hybrid AI + Semiconductor Accelerator identifies and supports early-stage startups with demanding AI and semiconductor workloads, offering an end-to-end pathway from prototyping and design to funding, scaling, and global market entry.

"Parallel Works brings unique HPC and AI capabilities that supercharge the design and simulation needs of the startups we're accelerating," said Andy Lombard, Founder and Managing Partner of Tesoro VC. "Together, we're building an ecosystem for startups that bridges commercial innovation and national security priorities."

Companies in the accelerator program gain access to the Parallel Works ACTIVATE platform, enabling teams to integrate complex technology stacks without vendor lock-in while providing a clear path from accelerator environments to enterprise-grade deployments. The collaboration includes technical enablement through training, mentorship, and workshops to help startups effectively access and apply HPC and AI tools to semiconductor design, AI model development, and advanced simulation.

About Tesoro VC

Tesoro VC is an AI + Semiconductor Accelerator and Venture Fund based in Phoenix, Arizona. Tesoro provides startups with capital, technical resources, and an end-to-end pathway from design to manufacturing, helping founders accelerate innovation and scale globally.

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. For more information, visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

