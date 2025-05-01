Test Drive Check Revolutionizes Automotive Sales with New Driver Verification Platform

"Test Drive Check is redefining test drive security by combining speed, simplicity, advanced verification, and AI-driven screening into one powerful solution." Post this

With seamless web access, dealerships of all sizes can integrate Test Drive Check (TDC) into their sales workflow without heavy IT demands. Lead capture data and vehicle test drive information are organized into downloadable reports, making it easy for dealerships to integrate key insights into their existing CRM systems. The platform operates on a pay-as-you-go model with no startup costs, allowing dealerships to pay only for what they use. Early adopters have reported faster sales cycles and greater peace of mind, knowing that every test drive is backed by advanced, AI-driven screening. Customization is also included at no extra cost, enabling dealerships to upload their own logo, apply brand colors, and use a custom domain — with no minimum spend required.

"Test Drive Check is helping dealerships create a safer, faster buying experience while protecting their bottom line," said Ricardo de Leon, founder of Test Drive Check. "Our platform gives sales teams the confidence to focus on closing deals, not worrying about safety and liability."

Test Drive Check is now available for dealerships nationwide. To learn more, visit us online

Media Contact

Ricardo de Leon, Test Drive Check, 1 888-508-9112, [email protected], www.testdrivecheck.ai

SOURCE Test Drive Check