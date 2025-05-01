Test Drive Check Revolutionizes Automotive Sales with New Driver Verification Platform

Test Drive Check launches a digital verification platform that boosts dealership security and streamlines the test drive process nationwide.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Test Drive Check (TDC), an innovator in automotive technology, today announced the national rollout of its digital driver verification platform, designed specifically for automotive dealerships. Test Drive Check transforms the traditional test drive process by providing fast, secure, and comprehensive screening of potential drivers before they get behind the wheel.
The platform offers a three-tier verification system, including real-time identity matching, OFAC screening, and optional public records screening — with OFAC screening included across all tiers to ensure full compliance with federal regulations. Test Drive Check (TDC) is fully web-based and designed to run seamlessly on tablets, providing dealerships with a mobile solution that meets today's consumer demand for faster, more secure digital experiences. By delivering a simple AI-generated risk score instead of exposing sensitive customer data, TDC protects client privacy, minimizes dealership liability, and reduces administrative friction, enabling dealerships to move faster while safeguarding their valuable inventory and personnel.
With seamless web access, dealerships of all sizes can integrate Test Drive Check (TDC) into their sales workflow without heavy IT demands. Lead capture data and vehicle test drive information are organized into downloadable reports, making it easy for dealerships to integrate key insights into their existing CRM systems. The platform operates on a pay-as-you-go model with no startup costs, allowing dealerships to pay only for what they use. Early adopters have reported faster sales cycles and greater peace of mind, knowing that every test drive is backed by advanced, AI-driven screening. Customization is also included at no extra cost, enabling dealerships to upload their own logo, apply brand colors, and use a custom domain — with no minimum spend required.
"Test Drive Check is helping dealerships create a safer, faster buying experience while protecting their bottom line," said Ricardo de Leon, founder of Test Drive Check. "Our platform gives sales teams the confidence to focus on closing deals, not worrying about safety and liability."
Test Drive Check is now available for dealerships nationwide. To learn more, visit us online
Media Contact
Ricardo de Leon, Test Drive Check, 1 888-508-9112, [email protected], www.testdrivecheck.ai
SOURCE Test Drive Check
Share this article