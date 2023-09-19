Test-Guide Unveils New Study Ranking the Smartest States in America

Latest research from Test-Guide.com ranks Vermont and Minnesota among top 5 smartest states while Mississippi and Nevada among the bottom.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Test-Guide, a leading provider of educational and testing resources, is excited to announce the release of its comprehensive study that delves into the intelligence indicators of states across America. The study, which combines a range of factors including IQ scores, ACT & SAT scores, and bachelor's degree statistics, offers fascinating insight into the intellectual prowess of different regions across the United States.
The research examines not only the educational achievements of states but also the behaviors and beliefs that may contribute to overall intelligence. Factors such as risky behaviors, TV viewing habits, and various cultural beliefs were taken into account to provide a more holistic perspective on intelligence.
The Top Five Smartest States in America are as follows:
1. Vermont
2. Minnesota
3. New Hampshire
4. Washington
5. Virginia
These states demonstrated a remarkable combination of high educational achievement and low prevalence of behaviors and beliefs that could potentially hinder intellectual development.
Conversely, the study also identified the states with the lowest rankings in terms of intelligence.
The Bottom Five States in America are as follows:
50. Mississippi
49. Nevada
48. New Mexico
47. Louisiana
46. Alabama
Each of these states faces unique challenges that impact their educational attainment and overall cognitive development. "We believe that this study provides valuable insights into the complex interplay of factors that correlate with a state's overall intelligence," said Dave Evangelisti, Founder and CEO at Test-Guide. "Our hope is that this research will inspire communities and individuals to strive for greater educational and intellectual achievements."
The Test-Guide study is available in its entirety on the Test-Guide website, offering detailed information and analysis of the findings. To access the full report, please visit the Smartest States study.
ABOUT TEST-GUIDE
Test-Guide.com, founded in 2009, is the largest provider of free practice tests, prep course reviews and study materials.Test-Guide currently offers prep materials for over 100 different tests and has served 51,000,000 learners.
