Test-Guide Unveils New Study Ranking the Smartest States in America

The Top Five Smartest States in America are as follows:

1. Vermont

2. Minnesota

3. New Hampshire

4. Washington

5. Virginia

These states demonstrated a remarkable combination of high educational achievement and low prevalence of behaviors and beliefs that could potentially hinder intellectual development.

Conversely, the study also identified the states with the lowest rankings in terms of intelligence.

The Bottom Five States in America are as follows:

50. Mississippi

49. Nevada

48. New Mexico

47. Louisiana

46. Alabama

Each of these states faces unique challenges that impact their educational attainment and overall cognitive development. "We believe that this study provides valuable insights into the complex interplay of factors that correlate with a state's overall intelligence," said Dave Evangelisti, Founder and CEO at Test-Guide. "Our hope is that this research will inspire communities and individuals to strive for greater educational and intellectual achievements."

The Test-Guide study is available in its entirety on the Test-Guide website, offering detailed information and analysis of the findings. To access the full report, please visit the Smartest States study.

