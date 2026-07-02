TestAssure WFM Regression Testing Helps Enterprise Organizations Reduce Payroll and Compliance Risk After Go-Live

Enhanced offer gives organizations on leading enterprise WFM platforms a repeatable, scalable, and auditable way to validate WFM configurations as their environments continue to change.

DALLAS, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TestAssure, a provider of workforce management testing software and services, today announced WFM Regression Testing, an enhanced offer designed to help organizations on leading enterprise WFM platforms reduce ongoing compliance and payroll risk.

Going live on a WFM platform is just the beginning. Business policies change, labor rules evolve, new jurisdictions are added, and configuration updates continue long after implementation is complete. For enterprise organizations with large frontline workforces and complex operating environments, each of those changes creates risk. A seemingly small configuration update can affect time calculations, premiums, scheduling, accruals, or downstream payroll outcomes—and without a structured testing process, those issues can go undetected until they've already affected employees.

WFM Regression Testing addresses this challenge directly. The offering combines the industry-leading expertise of the TestAssure team with a powerful SaaS platform to deliver a comprehensive suite of tests aligned to the customer's configuration and pay rules. Combined with optional managed services, WFM Regression Testing helps organizations establish and operate an ongoing regression testing program—one that gives HRIS, Shared Services, and Payroll teams a repeatable way to confirm that their WFM continues to support business rules, labor requirements, and payroll-impacting processes as change occurs.

"For organizations that have already invested heavily in their WFM platform, the go-live is just the start of a long journey of ongoing change. Our customers told us they needed a better way to manage that change with confidence—and that's exactly what WFM Regression Testing is built to deliver."

— Austin Gritters, VP of Sales, TestAssure

What's Included

WFM Regression Testing includes:

WFM Testing Expertise: Onboarding, test planning and strategy, test writing, test review, test execution, and defect review, triage, and retesting.

TestAssure SaaS Subscription: Platform access for customer employees, support for test executions, and onboarding and training with a dedicated Customer Success Manager.

Managed Services (Optional): Test case maintenance, managed regression test runs, WFM release planning and readiness support, monthly reporting, and health checks with a dedicated CSM and services consultant.

"Our customers are some of the most sophisticated WFM users out there. They've been through implementation, they know their systems, and they still tell us that keeping up with ongoing change is one of their biggest challenges. WFM Regression Testing gives them something they've been asking for—a structured, repeatable program that grows with them instead of forcing them to start from scratch every time something changes."

— Adam Dufner, CEO, TestAssure

Availability

WFM Regression Testing is available now for enterprise organizations. To learn what WFM systems TestAssure supports, or to request a conversation with the team, visit www.testassure.com or email [email protected].

About TestAssure

TestAssure helps enterprise organizations reduce compliance and payroll risk by making WFM testing repeatable, scalable, and auditable. Through a combination of SaaS software, WFM expertise, and managed services, TestAssure gives HRIS, Shared Services, and Payroll teams the confidence that their WFM configurations are working as intended—before system issues become business problems.

Media Contact

Missi Rossi, TestAssure, 1 800-435-0639, [email protected], www.testassure.com

SOURCE TestAssure