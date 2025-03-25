Testimonial iQ Forms Partnership With $70 Billion RIA Mercer Advisors to Manage and Share Client Testimonials

"Testimonials are incredibly powerful because they represent the authentic voice of the client. Showcasing what our actual clients say about working with us is an important tool for growing our brand, and Testimonial iQ provides us with a scalable solution for doing just that." Post this

Testimonial IQ's white-labeled compliance software enables RIAs to collect, share and monitor client feedback—in ways that meet the guidelines of the SEC's updated Marketing Rule covering the use of testimonials.

"Our clients have consistently provided positive feedback about their experience with Mercer Advisors, and we have been eager to identify ways to amplify their voices across our website and marketing channels," said Gary Foodim, Chief Marketing Officer of Mercer Advisors. "Testimonials are incredibly powerful because they represent the authentic voice of the client. Showcasing what our actual clients say about working with us is an important tool for growing our brand, and Testimonial iQ provides us with a scalable solution for doing just that."

Mercer Advisors clients who offer comments when responding to surveys are asked if their comment can be used publicly. Those approved quotes are then in the company's testimonial inventory.

"Compliance teams are starting to get more comfortable with adopting new marketing tactics made possible by the SEC's updated Marketing Rule," said Johnson. "We believe that firms that are open to adopting testimonials will grow more quickly than their counterparts."

About Testimonial iQ

Testimonial iQ helps financial advisors grow through compliant social proof. Built from the ground up for wealth management, the platform facilitates third-party client reviews and testimonials with the necessary compliance oversight and disclosures built-in. A veteran-owned business, Testimonial IQ is based in Denver, CO, and backed by Techstars, Frazier Group and SWAN Ventures. For more information, please visit www.testimonialiq.com.

About Mercer Advisors

Mercer Advisors, the #1 ranked RIA firm in the nation according to the Barron's 2024 Top 100 Registered Investment Advisor Firms, was founded in 1985. For 40 years, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,200+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 110 locations. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and merceradvisors.com/partnerwithus.

Important Information

Company statistics as of January 31, 2025..

2024 - Barron's Top 100 RIA methodology: Mercer Advisors was ranked number 1 for firms with up to $70 billion in client assets. In 2024 Barron's ranked the largest registered investment advisor firms separately from its broader RIA ranking. For Barron's Mega RIAs list, they selected firms that manage 2% or more of the total assets of all ranking applicants. This year, that created a threshold of $70 billion in assets. Advisers who wish to be ranked fill out a 100+ question survey about their practice. Barron's verifies that data with regulatory databases and then Barron's applies their rankings formula to the data to generate a ranking. The formula features three major categories of calculations: (1) Assets (2) Revenue (3) Quality of practice. In each of those categories Barron's does multiple sub calculations including asset type, growth, client retention, technology spending, succession planning, diversity of their teams, charitable and philanthropic work and compliance records. No fee was paid for participation in the ranking, however, Mercer Advisors has paid a fee to Barron's to use the ranking in marketing.

Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, Mercer Advisors did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.

