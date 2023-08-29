Testimonial IQ launches new platform to give financial advisers control over their digital reputation

"Reviews have revolutionized customer acquisition in every industry from travel to healthcare. The new SEC Marketing rule is a win for advisers and retail investors alike," said Founder and CEO Andrew Johnson. "Unbiased reviews from real clients are the best way to find and research advisers." Tweet this

Testimonial IQ allows financial advisers to

Create custom forms with personalized branding to request feedback from clients

Improve search rankings by increasing their Google reviews

Create and share approved testimonial-based marketing content, directly from the platform

The early market enthusiasm around the platform has led to recent backing from Techstars' flagship Boulder accelerator. "Customer acquisition costs are high, the regulatory environment is tight and wealth management is a huge industry. That's why we are so excited about this company's vision" said Malte Witt, Managing Director of Techstars Boulder. "We are thrilled to support Testimonial IQ in re-imagining how advisers build trust to grow AUM."

John Wernz, an Executive-in-Residence with Great Hill Partners and former CMO of Wealth Enhancement Group, has joined Testimonial IQ as a Board Advisor. "There is a lot of opportunity for innovation in the space today. I joined because I know how hard marketing is in this industry and I'm excited about the value Testimonial IQ can deliver to growing firms."

About Testimonial IQ

Testimonial IQ helps financial advisers get found, build trust, and grow AUM. With a SaaS platform designed from the ground up for the wealth management industry, Testimonial IQ facilitates client review generation, monitoring and sharing, all with customizable compliance workflows to maintain end-to-end oversight. A veteran-owned business, Testimonial IQ is based in Denver, CO and backed by Techstars. For more information, please visit TestimonialIQ.com.

Media Contact

Liz Savery, SaveryInk, 1 9178054581, [email protected], https://www.testimonialiq.com/

SOURCE Testimonial IQ