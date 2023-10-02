Testimonial Tree and the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) Announce Partnership To Enhance REALTOR® Profiles on REALTOR.ca

"...With the success of Testimonial Tree and Realtor.com in the U.S. we're excited to expand content syndication with REALTOR.ca to support franchise partners, independent brokers, teams and REALTORS® in Canada," said Brian Schoedel, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Testimonial Tree. Tweet this

Testimonial Tree joins the following technology companies to syndicate recommendations, testimonials, five-star ratings and reviews on REALTOR.ca:

RankMyAgent

RealSatisfied

"We are excited to help empower brokers and agents with technology and tools to help them build their online presence and reputation. With the success of Testimonial Tree and Realtor.com in the U.S. we're excited to expand content syndication with REALTOR.ca to support franchise partners, independent brokers, teams and REALTORS® in Canada," said Brian Schoedel, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Testimonial Tree.

"We're pleased to be able to offer additional methods for REALTORS® to share client recommendations and testimonials," said Patrick Pichette, VP REALTOR.ca. "We're committed to continuing adding improvements to REALTOR.ca to help members enhance their online presence."

About Testimonial Tree

Testimonial Tree is the leading all-in-one enterprise customer feedback, testimonial-review marketing and reputation review management platform built for the residential real estate industry. Trusted by franchise and independent brands at over 800 brokerages to support the success of 250,000 real estate sales professionals. Founded in 2013, Testimonial Tree is based in Estero, Florida USA. Learn more at Testimonialtree.com

About The Canadian Real Estate Association

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations, representing more than 160,000 REALTORS® working through 72 real estate boards and associations. Further information can be found at CREA.ca

